Congress Applauds Priyanka Gandhi's Powerful Lok Sabha Debut, Hails Her As A Voice For People

New Delhi: The Congress went gaga over Priyanka Gandhi’s maiden speech in the Lok Sabha saying her poise as a first-time parliamentarian and the sharp attack on the treasury benches indicated the emergence of a powerful voice of the people within the grand old party.

“She was very impressive as a first-timer. She was confident, had poise and made a sharp attack on the treasury benches based on facts and did not miss out on key issues,” AICC functionary and former deputy chief minister of Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo told ETV Bharat soon after the Wayanad MP spoke during a debate on 75 years of the Indian Constitution.

“I particularly liked the bit about the king loving the disguise, but not willing to hear any criticism. She also articulated the need to save the Constitution very well,” he said.

Priyanka recently won the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll with a record margin, but she has been attacking the BJP and PM Modi over various issues over the past decade.

“She emerged as a powerful voice of the people within the Congress and will certainly add to the party’s presence in the House. She will inspire the workers, who are a bit disappointed over the recent electoral reverses in three states. Haryana particularly was shocking for all of us,” said Singh Deo.

According to party insiders, Priyanka gave a stern message to the NDA over the Constitution issue. Priyanka’s entry into electoral politics has given hope to the workers as she is known to fight for the weak and the marginalised sections, said party insiders.

“She spoke about all that is happening across the country, including the threats to the Constitution from the BJP and the recent communal violence in Sambhal. She gave a message that the Congress will not let that happen. She has been talking about these issues outside the parliament for a long, but today she spoke inside the House, which is what made the speech important,” AICC secretary in-charge of Maharashtra BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.