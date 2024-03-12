Congress Announces 2nd List of 43 LS Candidates; Nakul Nath in Chhindwara, Vaibhav Gehlot in Jalore

New Delhi: Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress announced its second list of 43 candidates on Tuesday. As per this list, Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath will contest from Chhindwara and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot from Jalore.

Former Assam Chief Minister late Tarun Gogoi's son Gaurav Gogoi will contest from Jorhat in Assam.

Addressing reporters here, senior Congress leader K C Venugopal said that the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC), under the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge finalised the second list of candidates.

"The panel selected 43 candidates to contest from Assam, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Daman & Diu," added Venugopal.

According to Venugopla, 10 candidates are from the General category, 33 candidates are from SC, ST, OBC and minority groups.

"25 candidates are below 50 years of age and eight candidates are in the age group 51–60. 10 candidates are in the age group 61-70," said Venugopal.

The Congress had announced its first list on March 8 for 39 Lok Sabha seats. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi figures in the first list and he would be contesting from Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

In Rajasthan, Congress has fielded Karan Singh Uchirada against BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency. The other candidates fielded by Congress are former minister Govindram Meghwal from Bikaner, Rahul Kaswan from Churu, former minister Brijendra Ola from Jhunjhunu, Lalit Yadav from Alwar, Sanjana Jatav from Bharatpur, Karan Singh Uchirada from Jodhpur and Tarachand from Udaipur.

Three former ministers have been fielded by Congress in Rajasthan and they include Brijendra Singh Ola, Pramod Jain Bhaya and Udaylal Anjana. At the same time, Rahul Kaswan, who left BJP and joined Congress in Churu, has also got the ticket. BJP has fielded candidates on 15 seats in Rajasthan in the first list.

In Madhya Pradesh, Congress has given ticket to Phool Singh Baraiya from Bhind, Siddharth Kushwaha from Satna, Kamleshwar Patel from Sidhi, Omkar Singh Markam from Mandla, Ramu Tekam from Betul, Pankaj Ahirwar from Tikamgarh, Phool Singh Baraiya from Bhind, Radheshyam Muvel from Dhar and Rajendra Malviya from Dewas and from Khargone. With announcement of Nakul Nath's name in this list, speculations about Kamal Nath leaving Congress and joining BJP came to an end.

