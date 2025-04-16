ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Announces Nationwide Protests Against 'Draconian' Action In National Herald Case

NDA's action to seize National Herald assets was described as "draconian" by Venugopal, who said that government had done so in "arbitrary and unjust" manner.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 16, 2025 at 7:50 AM IST

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday condemned the Narendra Modi-led government for seizing assets of the National Herald and announced nationwide protests against the "draconian" action.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal also said the National Herald, founded by Jawaharlal Nehru in 1938, played a vital role in India's freedom struggle, serving as a powerful voice against British colonial rule.

Describing the action as "draconian", he said the government had, in an "arbitrary and unjust" manner, seized the National Herald's assets. He also called the chargesheet against the senior party leadership, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, "politically motivated".

Venugopal said in a statement, "It (National Herald) stood for justice, liberty and democratic ideals -- values that continue to guide the Indian National Congress to this day."

"The so-called action is not a routine legal procedure. It is a state-sponsored crime masquerading as the rule of law -- an egregious misuse of state institutions aimed at silencing the democratic opposition," he added.

Venugopal alleged that the ruling regime had crossed all limits in its pursuit of vendetta politics, weaponising investigative agencies to intimidate and harass the Congress leadership.

He claimed there was widespread anger among the people of India over such a "blatant abuse of power" and the Congress would give voice to this public outrage through democratic means.

"The party will organise nationwide protests on Wednesday in front of Enforcement Directorate (ED) offices at state headquarters and central government offices at the district level," Venugopal said.

"All senior state leaders, MLAs, MPs, office-bearers of frontal organisations, and Congress workers will participate in these state-level protests being coordinated by the respective Pradesh Congress Committees. These demonstrations will be a powerful expression of our collective resolve to stand against the politics of fear and oppression," he said.

The ED has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others on charges of money laundering in the case. Special judge Vishal Gogne examined the chargesheet, which was filed on April 9, on the point of cognisance and posted the matter for further proceedings on April 25.

The chargesheet also names Suman Dubey and Congress leader Sam Pitroda as accused. It was filed under sections 3 (money laundering) and 4 (punishment for money laundering) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED's special public prosecutor NK Matta.

Venugopal said, "This is a decisive moment to stand united -- to defend our democracy, uphold constitutional values, and confront tyranny with courage."

"We reiterate that the Indian National Congress and its leadership will not be silenced by such unlawful actions. We have fought to uphold the soul of India before and we are prepared to do so again. Our commitment to truth, justice and constitutional democracy is unwavering. Satyameva Jayate is not merely a slogan -- it is our conviction," he added.

