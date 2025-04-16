ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Announces Nationwide Protests Against 'Draconian' Action In National Herald Case

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday condemned the Narendra Modi-led government for seizing assets of the National Herald and announced nationwide protests against the "draconian" action.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal also said the National Herald, founded by Jawaharlal Nehru in 1938, played a vital role in India's freedom struggle, serving as a powerful voice against British colonial rule.

Describing the action as "draconian", he said the government had, in an "arbitrary and unjust" manner, seized the National Herald's assets. He also called the chargesheet against the senior party leadership, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, "politically motivated".

Venugopal said in a statement, "It (National Herald) stood for justice, liberty and democratic ideals -- values that continue to guide the Indian National Congress to this day."

"The so-called action is not a routine legal procedure. It is a state-sponsored crime masquerading as the rule of law -- an egregious misuse of state institutions aimed at silencing the democratic opposition," he added.

Venugopal alleged that the ruling regime had crossed all limits in its pursuit of vendetta politics, weaponising investigative agencies to intimidate and harass the Congress leadership.

He claimed there was widespread anger among the people of India over such a "blatant abuse of power" and the Congress would give voice to this public outrage through democratic means.