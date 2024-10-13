ETV Bharat / bharat

Political Slugfest over Baba Siddique Murder; Rahul Calls It Collapse of Law and Order, BJP Retorts

The Baba Siddique murder in Mumbai triggered sharp reactions from Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) while BJP cautioned against doing politics in a sad situation.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Collage of photos of Rahul Gandhi, Raut and Khandelwal.
Collage of photos of Rahul Gandhi, Raut and Khandelwal. (File photos)

Mumbai/New Delhi: Congress on Saturday condemned the killing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddique, saying that the incident exposed the collapse of the law and order situation in Maharashtra.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed their shock on the Siddique killing, saying that the horrifying incident exposed the complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge termed the tragic demise of Siddique as shocking beyond words. In a post on X, Kharge said, "Justice must be ensured, and the present Maharashtra Govt must order a thorough and transparent investigation. The culprits must be brought to book at the earliest. Accountability is paramount," Kharge said.

Refuting the statements of Congress leaders, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Praveen Khandelwal said doing politics in such a situation is very unfortunate and this isn't expected from LoP. Before making such comments, Rahul Gandhi should look into the situation of law and order in the states where Congress is in power.

Khandelwal said that the Siddique killing has thrown up questions on the safety of the people and the state government had immediately sprung into action with some accused having been arrested already.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that the Baba Siddique murder pointed towards the absence of fear of policing and law in the state of Maharashtra. He further called it the 'failure' of the chief minister, saying that Maharashtra could attract big industries in the past just because it has good law and order situation. Raut alleged that the murders have been happening even in broad daylight in the state and Devendra Fadnavis should resign from the post of the Home Minister owning responsibility for this.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain termed the killing of Baba Siddique as 'very sad' and asserted that none can escape from punishment under the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state. Hussain said that Siddique was a senior leader and hailing from Bihar, he had made a big name In Mumbai. (with agency inputs)

Last Updated : 2 hours ago

