Congress and JMM Hold Separate Rallies Over Sarna Dharma Code and Want it Implemented before Caste Census

Ranchi: A show of strength has begun between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Congress amid the ongoing agitation demanding implementation of Sarna Dharma Code – the demand for a separate religious identity for indigenous people.

A day after the state-level agitation by the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha organized protests in all the district headquarters of the state demanding Sarna Dharma Code. Without implementing this Code the census will not be allowed to be conducted in the state, said JMM leaders.

The current agitation may be geared to put pressure on the BJP government at the centre but political circles point out that in the last assembly elections the demand for implementation of Sarna Dharma Code was kept in the main agenda and in the joint manifesto 'Saat Nischay' issued by both the parties, it was a bid to win the hearts of the people by prominently placing this issue.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party considers Sarna Dharma Code as its’ old demand. But after Congress became vocal on this issue, there has been a stir within the JMM party.

The JMM party leaders and workers have decided to take to the streets. Besides, the party leaders are justifying the separate agitations being carried out by both the parties on this issue.

Sarna Dharma Code is the demand of India Block, said Vinod Pandey, JMM Central General Secretary. He says that "India Alliance wants this religion code to be implemented, so all the parties are agitating at their own level".

“Every party has its own agenda. Under that, people are agitating from their own platforms,” said Pandey.

At the same time, JMM MLA Amit Mahato says that this is our old demand and has been raised from time to time. It was passed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren from the Assembly and sent to the Centre, but it is being ignored by the central government. If the Sarna Dharma Code is not implemented, then in the coming time there will be a massive demonstration in Delhi.

Denying any difference within the India alliance due to separate agitations, Amit Mahato said that both the parties are together on this issue.

“We believe that Sarna Dharma Code should be implemented before the caste census,” said Mahato.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Congress state general secretary Rakesh Sinha has justified the movement being run by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for Sarna Dharma Code.

“When the disease is serious, different medicines are applied. We are working together to give medicine to the central government through the movements,” says Sinha. “If this does not work, we will take the Sarna Dharma Code fight to Jantar Mantar in Delhi,” he adds.

Criticizing the movement being run by Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for Sarna Dharma Code, Leader of Opposition and BJP state president Babulal Marandi said that demanding Sarna Dharma Code without stopping conversion in the state is absurd.

Citing the 2011 census, he said that at that time the number of tribal in the state was 86 lakh 45 thousand. Over 15.48% of its population has become Christian.

He said that if we look at the tribals separately, 36% of the Oraon population has become Christian, 33% of the Munda including Patar Munda have become Christian, 0.85% of the Santhals have become Christian. Similarly, 2.14% of the Ho tribe and 67.92% of the Kharia have become Christian.

He said that if conversions continue like this, then who will follow the Sarna religion. Only those who believe in Marang Buru and Sarna Maa will write Sarna. It is evident that politics over Sarna religion Code is intensifying and will soon reach Delhi in the coming weeks.