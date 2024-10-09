ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Analysing 'Unexpected' Results in Haryana: Rahul

After Congress's defeat, Rahul Gandhi expressed gratitude to voters and announced the party would analyse the 'unexpected' results and report complaints to the EC.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 46 minutes ago

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the grand old party was analysing the "unexpected" results in Haryana and will apprise the Election Commission of India (ECI) about complaints received from various constituencies of the state.

Congress lost the Haryana Assembly polls as the party managed to clinch only 37 seats in the 90-member House. The BJP retained power in Haryana by winning 48 seats and crossing the half-way mark.

In his first reaction after the shock defeat in Haryana, the former Congress president also thanked the people of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir for their support.

"My heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir - INDIA's victory in the state is a victory of the Constitution, a victory of democratic self-respect," he said.

The National Conference-Congress combine pulled off a spectacular victory in the maiden elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Gandhi said the Congress was looking into the results of the Haryana assembly polls. "We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana. We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies," he said.

"Heartfelt thanks to all the people of Haryana for their support and to our 'Babbar Sher' workers for their tireless hard work," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

"We will continue this fight for rights, for social and economic justice, for truth, and will keep raising your voice," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

RAHUL GANDHIHARYANA ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2024CONGRESS DEFEAT IN HARYANARAHUL GANDHI ON HARYANA POLLS

