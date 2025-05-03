ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Continues To Shun Manipur; Shah Big Failure: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "continues to shun" Manipur and Union Home Minister Amit Shah proved to be a "big failure" in managing the situation in the state which has been in the grip of ethnic strife since 2023.

Congress General Secretary In-charge, Communications, Jairam Ramesh said the BJP formed a government in Manipur with a massive mandate in February 2022, and exactly two years ago today, the state erupted in sectarian violence.

"What began on May 3, 2023, therefore, was the self-dictated, self-directed derailment of the so-called double engine sarkar in the state. Three months later, the Supreme Court was compelled to declare that there had been an absolute breakdown of Constitutional machinery in the state," Ramesh said on X.

Faced with a no-confidence motion to be moved by the Congress in the state assembly, the Modi government forced the CM to resign and finally imposed President's Rule on February 13, 2025 -- twenty months after the people demanded it, he said.