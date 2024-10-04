ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Alerts Booth Workers Ahead Of Haryana Elections

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday reviewed poll preparations for the October 5 Haryana polls and asked its booth-level teams to ensure maximum polling and keep an eye on misuse of the administrative machinery by the ruling BJP.

The grand old party also deployed legal teams in every assembly seat to tackle any instances of poll code violations immediately.

“These are very important elections for us. We are confident of forming the next government. We are concerned over the misuse of administrative machinery by the ruling BJP. Hence, we have reviewed the election preparedness and asked all the booth-level teams to focus on the mobilisation of voters on October 5. A heavy polling will go in our favour,” AICC secretary in-charge of Haryana Manoj Chauhan told ETV Bharat.

“We have also deployed teams of lawyers in all the assembly seats to immediately tackle any instances of violation of the model poll code by any of the rival parties. These lawyers will immediately take up the cases with the district magistrates, who will act as chief election officers,” he said.

According to party insiders, while the national war room in Delhi will monitor the Haryana polling on October 5, the state war room in Chandigarh will also pitch in and coordinate with all the candidates.

The party insiders further said the precautions for the voting day were being taken to take the strong campaign run over the past weeks to its logical conclusion.

Earlier, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had appointed three senior leaders Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken and Partap Singh Bajwa as AICC observers for the Haryana elections. Maken also headed the Screening Committee to select party candidates.