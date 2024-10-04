Congress Alerts Booth Workers Ahead Of Haryana Elections

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday reviewed poll preparations for the October 5 Haryana polls and asked its booth-level teams to ensure maximum polling and keep an eye on misuse of the administrative machinery by the ruling BJP.
The grand old party also deployed legal teams in every assembly seat to tackle any instances of poll code violations immediately.
“These are very important elections for us. We are confident of forming the next government. We are concerned over the misuse of administrative machinery by the ruling BJP. Hence, we have reviewed the election preparedness and asked all the booth-level teams to focus on the mobilisation of voters on October 5. A heavy polling will go in our favour,” AICC secretary in-charge of Haryana Manoj Chauhan told ETV Bharat.
“We have also deployed teams of lawyers in all the assembly seats to immediately tackle any instances of violation of the model poll code by any of the rival parties. These lawyers will immediately take up the cases with the district magistrates, who will act as chief election officers,” he said.
According to party insiders, while the national war room in Delhi will monitor the Haryana polling on October 5, the state war room in Chandigarh will also pitch in and coordinate with all the candidates.
The party insiders further said the precautions for the voting day were being taken to take the strong campaign run over the past weeks to its logical conclusion.
Earlier, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had appointed three senior leaders Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken and Partap Singh Bajwa as AICC observers for the Haryana elections. Maken also headed the Screening Committee to select party candidates.
“We have recently inducted the AAP candidates from Nilokheri seat Amar Singh. The AAP candidate from Ateli's seat also joined us. This shows the attraction of voters towards the Congress,” Bajwa told ETV Bharat.
“The way the Central government and the state governments treated the Punjab and Haryana farmers during the protests against three farm laws, will now reflect in the voting,” he said.
According to Chauhan, the Congress campaign got a boost with Rahul Gandhi’s padyatra across key seats which the ruling BJP could find no answer to.
“The padyatra brought out the choice of the voters to the fore in the way they came out to support our leader. Now it is our role to bring the voters to the polling stations. There is a wave of Congress in Haryana especially after the roadshow of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. I think the elections have become one-sided," he said.
On his part, Gehlot sought votes in support of party candidates Chiranjiv Rao from Rewari, Rao Narendra Singh from Narnaul and Rao Dan Singh from Mahendragarh over the past few days.
The former chief minister of Rajasthan also travelled in the metro to talk to the commoners about the elections. Bollywood actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar, who contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Gurugram, also campaigned for the candidates in Gurugram, Rewari and Badshahpur to clinch the tightly contested elections.
