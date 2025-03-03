Congress Against Reduction Of Parliamentary Seats In Southern States In Delimitation Exercise

New Delhi: The Congress will mobilise public support against the controversial delimitation of parliamentary constituencies in the southern states where the grand old party is stronger as compared to the north.

The Congress is in power in two southern states Karnataka and Telangana, part of the ruling alliance in Tamil Nadu and is the main opposition in Kerala. Andhra Pradesh is the only southern state where the grand old party is a marginal player. The southern states are significant as Karnataka sends 28 members to the Lok Sabha, Telangana 17, Tamil Nadu 39, Puducherry 1, Kerala 20 and Andhra Pradesh 25.

In comparison, the Congress only rules in Himachal Pradesh, which sends 4 members to the Lok Sabha, among the northern states and has limited presence among big states like Uttar Pradesh, 80, Bihar 40, Madhya Pradesh 29, Chhattisgarh 11, Rajasthan 25, West Bengal 42, Maharashtra 48 and Gujarat 26.

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar has said the southern states will strongly oppose the Centre’s move.

Among the two main concerns of the Congress are that latest census data should form the basis of the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies which will be a factor in the respective populations of states in either increasing or decreasing the existing number of seats.

Further, the Congress wants that the southern states should not be punished for performing better on population control measures over the past decades as compared to the northern states.

“There is certainly a strong sentiment in the public over the delimitation issue. We will strongly oppose the move and fight against any injustice that may be done to the southern states. We are not against delimitation but want it to be conducted in a very transparent and professional manner,” AICC secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu Suraj Hegde told ETV Bharat.

“The government says that population data will form the basis of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies but the last census in the country was done in 2011. The exercise had to be conducted again in 2021 but has not been taken up so far and there is no news if it is going to happen soon. Will it be proper to rush with the delimitation with 14 year-old census data? Further, it is common knowledge that the southern states were more successful in curbing population growth as compared to the northern states over the vast decades. That deserves some pat on the back and not become an excuse for punishing the southern states,” Hegde said.

According to the AICC functionary, in case of an increase in the number of parliamentary seats across the country, the southern states may see only a marginal gain on the basis of proportional population factor while the northern states may be the major beneficiaries.

According to AICC secretary in-charge of Telangana P Viswanathan, besides the delimitation exercise, the BJP was trying to divide the people of southern states through imposition of Hindi which was a very emotive issue.

“Our leader Rahul Gandhi has been demanding a caste census for social justice but PM Modi has not agreed to that. The BJP which is strong in northern and western states now wants to make the southern states suffer through the delimitation move. They want to increase seats in their states and decrease the same in southern states. But they will not succeed. The southern states are united over the issue and will strongly oppose any such move,” Viswanathan told ETV Bharat.