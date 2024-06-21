Congress Adopts ‘Wait and Watch' Policy Over Infighting In Maharashtra Ruling Alliance

New Delhi: The Congress has adopted a wait-and-watch approach over the reported ongoing infighting within the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance in Maharashtra and reports that several MLAs of NCP Ajit Pawar group were planning to leave the party.

According to party insiders, infighting was taking place within the ruling alliance over seat-sharing for the coming Assembly polls with both the Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde and the NCP Ajit Pawar groups demanding 80-100 seats each out of the total 288.

This was giving the BJP a tough time and impacting the plans that the saffron party had for the coming state polls, said Congress insiders. To add to the BJP's worries, NCP(SP) group leader and Sharad Pawar’s grandson MLA Rohit Pawar recently claimed that around 18-19 of the total 41 MLAs of the NCP Ajit Pawar group want to switch sides and were in touch with him.

If that happened, the NCP Ajit Pawar group would certainly be weakened but the issue for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was whether Sharad Pawar should take back the lawmakers who ditched him last year to enjoy the perks of power.

"This is the time to wait and watch. Let us see what happens in the ruling alliance," All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Maharashtra Ashish Dua told ETV Bharat.

The AICC functionary said the opposition alliance MVA including Congress-Shiv Sena UBT-NCP(SP) was on a solid wicket and had started preparing for the coming contest.

"The MVA alliance partners have started preparing the ground for the assembly polls. We are confident of winning the polls," said Dua. According to Congress insiders, Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar had recently filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls and would not have done so if Sharad Pawar's estranged nephew would not have done his political calculations.

"It seems Ajit Pawar is keen to run his party for now although he has been dropped by the BJP as was evident during the recent Union cabinet formation. Some of his MLAs may be exploring other options. It is best to watch the drama unfold," a senior AICC functionary.

Uncertainty over NCP Ajit Pawar group apart, the Maharashtra Congress is upbeat over the opposition alliance's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in which the MVA won 30 out of the 48 seats. The Congress emerged as the single largest party with 13 seats, Sena UBT 9 and NCP(SP) 8. The lone Independent MP Vishal Patil has pledged to support the Congress taking MVA's tally in the Lok Sabha to 31.

The mood in the Congress camp reflected in the statement of Maharashtra unit chief Nana Patole who claimed the MVA will win 200 seats in the assembly polls and that the next chief minister would be from the grand old party.

Though Patole may have expressed the view shared by most party workers, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan adopted a cautious line over the issue.

"This is not the right time to talk about numbers. Who will contest how many seats and who will win how many seats will come later when the allies hold proper discussions on seat-sharing. At the moment we have made the first move and presented the MVA as a united force. We must now work to consolidate our position," Chavan told ETV Bharat.