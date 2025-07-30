ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi On A 'Weak Wicket', Says Congress Over Trump's Repeated Ceasefire Claim

Congress accuses Pm Modi of avoiding a direct denial of Trump's ceasefire claims, calling it a sign of weakness and lack of transparency.

Congress accuses Pm Modi of avoiding a direct denial of Trump's ceasefire claims, calling it a sign of weakness and lack of transparency.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a debate in the Lok Sabha (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 30, 2025 at 10:10 AM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of refusing to unequivocally deny former US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Congress alleged that PM Modi is on a 'very weak wicket'.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a video of Trump's latest remarks and said, "This is President Trump again-AFTER the PM's intervention yesterday in the Lok Sabha where he deflected and diverted the main issue." Ramesh questioned why PM Modi has not categorically refuted Trump's statements, which have been made in countries including the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Trump, during a conversation with reporters said that India and Pakistan agreed to ceasefire at his request. Referring to PM Modi as his friend, he said, "They ended the war with Pakistan at my request, and that was great."

Reacting to Trump's statement, Congress Leader Pawan Khera said, "Trump is coiled around Modi like a snake. Hissing bitter truths into Modi’s ear."

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday had challenged PM Modi to categorically deny Donald Trump's claims, stating, "If Modi Ji has even 50 per cent of Indira Gandhi's courage, he must say in the Parliament that Donald Trump is lying."

Responding to this, PM Modi affirmed that no foreign leader had asked India to halt Operation Sindoor, However, he avoided directly naming Donald Trump. He said that the May 10 ceasefire understanding with Pakistan was the result of direct talks between two countries' military leaders and not international mediation.

Read More

  1. 'Congress Needs Pakistan to Stay Politically Alive': PM Modi’s Counterattack In Parliament
  2. 'Modi Foreign Policy Bankruptcy Exposed During Op Sindoor': Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha
  3. PM Modi Didn't Answer Questions On Pahalgam Intel Failure And Trump's Claims: Oppn After Op Sindoor Debate

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of refusing to unequivocally deny former US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Congress alleged that PM Modi is on a 'very weak wicket'.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a video of Trump's latest remarks and said, "This is President Trump again-AFTER the PM's intervention yesterday in the Lok Sabha where he deflected and diverted the main issue." Ramesh questioned why PM Modi has not categorically refuted Trump's statements, which have been made in countries including the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Trump, during a conversation with reporters said that India and Pakistan agreed to ceasefire at his request. Referring to PM Modi as his friend, he said, "They ended the war with Pakistan at my request, and that was great."

Reacting to Trump's statement, Congress Leader Pawan Khera said, "Trump is coiled around Modi like a snake. Hissing bitter truths into Modi’s ear."

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday had challenged PM Modi to categorically deny Donald Trump's claims, stating, "If Modi Ji has even 50 per cent of Indira Gandhi's courage, he must say in the Parliament that Donald Trump is lying."

Responding to this, PM Modi affirmed that no foreign leader had asked India to halt Operation Sindoor, However, he avoided directly naming Donald Trump. He said that the May 10 ceasefire understanding with Pakistan was the result of direct talks between two countries' military leaders and not international mediation.

Read More

  1. 'Congress Needs Pakistan to Stay Politically Alive': PM Modi’s Counterattack In Parliament
  2. 'Modi Foreign Policy Bankruptcy Exposed During Op Sindoor': Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha
  3. PM Modi Didn't Answer Questions On Pahalgam Intel Failure And Trump's Claims: Oppn After Op Sindoor Debate

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CONG ON TRUMP CEASEFIRE CLAIMOPERATION MAHADEVINDIA PAKISTAN CEASEFIREOPERATION SINDOOR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

'School Chale Hum' On A Tightrope: How Students Cross This Dangerous River In Jammu Kashmir Village

One Year After Disaster Wayanad School Lives Up To Its Motto Of ‘We Will Overcome, For Sure’

Are Dating Apps Making Cheating Easier In India, And Is Infidelity Justified? Unhappy Marriages, Unresolved Conflicts, And Hunger For Validation

Sanhita Manch Returns This August With Its 7th Edition Of Original Plays And Theatre Dialogues

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.