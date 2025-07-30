PM Modi On A 'Weak Wicket', Says Congress Over Trump's Repeated Ceasefire Claim

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of refusing to unequivocally deny former US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Congress alleged that PM Modi is on a 'very weak wicket'.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a video of Trump's latest remarks and said, "This is President Trump again-AFTER the PM's intervention yesterday in the Lok Sabha where he deflected and diverted the main issue." Ramesh questioned why PM Modi has not categorically refuted Trump's statements, which have been made in countries including the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.
This is President Trump yet again - AFTER the PM's intervention yesterday in the Lok Sabha where he deflected and diverted the main issue.
Why is the PM simply refusing to unequivocally and categorically deny what his good friend Donald Trump has now said 30 times in the US,…
Trump, during a conversation with reporters said that India and Pakistan agreed to ceasefire at his request. Referring to PM Modi as his friend, he said, "They ended the war with Pakistan at my request, and that was great."
Reacting to Trump's statement, Congress Leader Pawan Khera said, "Trump is coiled around Modi like a snake. Hissing bitter truths into Modi’s ear."
Trump is coiled around Modi like a snake. And yesterday, @RahulGandhi handed him the perfect chance to wriggle out of the mess. Just say Trump was lying about the ceasefire.
Simple, right? But no. Modi is allergic to taking Rahul ji's advice. And voilà, today the snake is back,…
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday had challenged PM Modi to categorically deny Donald Trump's claims, stating, "If Modi Ji has even 50 per cent of Indira Gandhi's courage, he must say in the Parliament that Donald Trump is lying."
Responding to this, PM Modi affirmed that no foreign leader had asked India to halt Operation Sindoor, However, he avoided directly naming Donald Trump. He said that the May 10 ceasefire understanding with Pakistan was the result of direct talks between two countries' military leaders and not international mediation.
