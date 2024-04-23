Congress, AAP to Launch Joint Campaign in Seven Lok Sabha Seats in Delhi Soon

New Delhi: The Congress and the AAP will start their joint campaign to take on the BJP in all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi soon. Polling in Delhi will be held on May 25. The result would be out on June 4. In the previous 2019 national polls, the BJP had won all seven seats but faced a challenge from the INDIA bloc in 2024.

As part of the pact, the Congress is contesting three seats and the AAP, which has a state government in Delhi, is contesting the remaining four seats. The pact was finalised by the Congress high command amidst stiff resistance from the local Congress leaders in order to counter the BJP.

“Coordination panels will soon be set up in all the seven seats. A joint campaign will roll out soon. The contestants will lead the campaign in their seats but the workers of the two parties will campaign together. Over the coming days, senior leaders of both parties will address rallies. Our alliance has a bright chance and will win all the seven seats,” AICC general secretary in charge of Delhi Dipak Babaria told ETV Bharat.

“We will focus on our social welfare agenda promising jobs, education and healthcare and the failures of the central government. This is an election to save democracy and the Constitution in the country,” he said.

The Congress is contesting the Chandni Chowk, North East and North West seats. Veteran JP Aggarwal has been fielded from Chandni Chowk against Praveen Khandelwal of BJP, ex-IAS officer Udit Raj from North West against Yogendra Chandolia of BJP and ex-JNU student’s leader Kanhaiya Kumar from North East against Manoj Tiwari of BJP.

In New Delhi, AAP's Somnath Bharti will fight BJP's Bansuri Swaraj, in East Delhi AAP's Kuldeep Kumar will fight Harsh Malhotra of BJP, in South Delhi AAP's Sahiram will fight BJP's Ramvir Bidhuri and in West Delhi AAP's Mahabal Mishra will fight BJP's, Kamaljit Sehrawat.

Kanhaiya Kumar was the surprise entry as the local unit had sent a single name of Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely from the North East seat to the Central Election Committee headed by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Over the past few days, dissent surfaced in the Delhi Congress over the candidatures of Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj, considered ‘outsiders’ by some local leaders who created a ruckus during strategy meetings for the North East and North West seats.

According to party insiders, while Sandeep Dikshit, son of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit was miffed over not getting a ticket either from North East or Chandni Chowk seats, veterans Raj Kumar Chauhan, Jai Kishen and Devender Yadav were miffed over Udit Raj’s ticket in North West.

The AICC in-charge of Delhi said it was natural for party leaders to expect a ticket but once a decision has been made by the high command everyone has to follow it. “We are a democratic party. We listen to our workers. If they have a grievance, they can share their views within the party forum. But no indiscipline and public spats would be tolerated,” said Babaria.

According to party insiders, Babaria initially tried to calm down the dissenters but when the ruckus continued in the party office during the strategy meetings a few days ago, he got upset and even offered to resign. This stunned the dissenters, some of whom have calmed down since then. While Sandeep Dikshit said he would work to strengthen the party during the remaining phases of the national elections, Devender Yadav, AICC in charge of Punjab, discussed poll strategy with North West candidate Udit Raj on Tuesday.

Read more: Delhi: BJP Targets Third Consecutive Sweep, AAP Hopes To Capitalise On Sympathy Wave For Kejriwal