ETV Bharat / bharat

Talks On For Congress-AAP Alliance In Haryana, Rahul Seeks State Leadership's Opinion

New Delhi/Chandigarh: Discussions are underway for Congress forging an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections but the state leadership is not in favour of this, sources said.

In the meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC), party MP Rahul Gandhi has sought opinion from the state leadership in this matter. Although the state leadership is against the alliance, the high command wants them to discuss the matter at the ground level.

Notably, assembly elections are to be held in Delhi next year and in view of which, Congress high command is considering an alliance with the AAP in Haryana that will go for polls next month. Congress and AAP may contest the assembly elections together in Delhi and the grand old party is ready to spare four to five seats for AAP candidates in the 90-seat Haryana assembly.

However, it is being heard that state Congress leaders have refused to forge alliance with AAP in Haryana as they feel that the alliance is not necessary. They have predicted victory in 55 seats to the high command. The alliance will be discussed further at the CEC meeting in the evening following which, a decision will be taken.