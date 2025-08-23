Cong To Name New Haryana Leadership Soon, Party Chief Kharge To Train New DCCs On Sunday

New Delhi: The Congress will soon name its new leaders in Haryana almost a year after losing the northern state.

The Assembly election loss had shocked the party's high command which identified lack of ground level organization and infighting among the senior leaders in Haryana as reasons behind the results. However, after months of assessing ways to address the party issues, the high command had decided to first create district level teams and then look for a suitable leadership in Haryana.

The high command recently appointed new district unit heads after a detailed process of consultations held under the supervision of the AICC observers to ensure that only persons who were committed to the Congress and not to certain local leaders got a chance to steer the grand old party.

However, despite the best intentions of the central leadership, the majority of the new district unit chiefs reportedly belonged to the camp of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda while those belonging to the camps of Randeep Surjewala and Kumari Selja also got a chance.

For the high command, the silver lining behind the entire exercise was that it was able to implement leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s social engineering formula in the appointment of the new district unit heads.

Besides, the Haryana Congress had got ground level organization after a gap of 11 years, which itself was an achievement of sorts while also being an indicator of the state of affairs within the party. On Aug 24, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will guide the new district unit heads on how to take the party forward in the BJP ruled state.

Alongside, the party has also started the process to appoint the new state unit chief and the new Congress legislative party leader in the Assembly, which will mark a replacement of Hooda and his close aide Udai Bhan.

Soon after the Haryana election results, Kharge had sent a three member AICC observers team comprising Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken and Pratap Singh Bajwa to evolve consensus on the new Congress legislative party leader but the strategy session remained inconclusive.

The issue was also discussed by AICC in charge of Haryana BK Hariprasad with the state leaders soon after the appointment of the new district unit chiefs but again the high command could not reach a final conclusion. The wait is going to be over.

“The process for the appointment of new state unit chief and new CLP leader has started. Just like the social engineering in the appointment of district unit chiefs, the formula will be implemented in the naming of the new state unit chief and CLP leader. The high command will soon announce its decision,” AICC secretary in charge of Haryana Jitendra Baghel told ETV Bharat.

“Our party chief will conduct an orientation program for the new district unit chiefs on Aug 24. The party chief will discuss ways to expand the organization across the villages and also the political programs to be conducted over the coming days. Haryana has got ground level teams after 11 years. This is key development. The new team will take the party forward,” he said.

The new social engineering could see a combination of a Jat and an OBC leader in the two key state unit posts, said party insiders, adding that new faces were likely to get a chance.

According to party insiders, the 2024 Haryana Assembly results had shocked the high command as the top leadership had been briefed that the Congress was winning the northern state comfortably. Even the various exit polls had made similar projections.

The Congress, which had been in the Opposition for 10 years, had won 37 out of 90 Assembly seats. This was just nine seats short of the halfway mark needed to form a government. In the post-election analysis, factional fights between the camps of former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda, Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala had been identified as a major cause for the party’s defeat. Further, the presence of rebels on several seats had also been cited as the reason behind the results.

Later, the Congress managers had lodged a complaint over alleged poll irregularities with the Election Commission. The party had alleged that EVMs in many places were found to be 99 per cent charged even after a full day of voting, which was something unusual. However, the poll panel had rejected the charges as baseless and rebuked the grand old party.

“Our leader has made revelations about the irregularities in the conduct of elections but no one is listening. We will keep protesting. The process of appointment of new district unit heads was very elaborate and transparent. The new DCCs will certainly give a major push to the party in the state,” AICC secretary BM Sandeep who was one of the observers in the process told ETV Bharat.