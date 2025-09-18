ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong To File Police Complaint Over BJP's Videos 'Targeting Gaurav Gogoi, Muslim Community'

Guwahati: The Congress on Thursday said it will file a complaint with the Assam Police during the day over alleged AI-generated videos uploaded on social media by the BJP "targeting" the grand old party's state unit president Gaurav Gogoi and the Muslim community.

The Congress' social media and IT cell will file the complaint at the Dispur Police Station here for the registration of an FIR, a party spokesperson said.

The Assam BJP has been posting several videos on its 'X' handle since Monday, alleging that there is a threat from illegal immigrants in the state.

The first video has the tagline 'Assam without BJP' with AI images of "Muslims taking over Guwahati, the airport, stadium, tea estates and the Ahom-era amphitheatre Rangghar".

The video also has a caption - 'We can't let this dream of paijan to be true' and an appeal to people to ''choose to vote carefully''.

The BJP has been referring to Gogoi as 'paijan' ever since Chief Minister Himanta Biswa accused him of having alleged links with Pakistan's ISI.

Reacting to the video, Gogoi claimed, "The words, actions and images produced by the BJP IT cell do not have the strength to scratch the surface of Assamese society."

"We will file a police complaint over AI-generated videos uploaded by the BJP targeting our state president, Gaurav Gogoi and the Muslim community," the Assam Congress spokesperson said.