Cong To Decide Whether To Go Solo Or Have Pact With Regional Parties For 2026 Assam Polls

New Delhi: After recasting the Assam unit, the Congress will now contemplate whether to go solo or have a pact with regional parties ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in the state.

The next year’s contest is crucial for the grand old party as it has been in the Opposition since 2016 and is desperate to regain power. Given the nature of the challenge, firming up a view on whether or not to forge a broad-based pact with the local parties assumes significance for the Congress which ruled the north-eastern state for consecutive three terms from 2001 to 2016 under Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

With Tarun's son Gaurav Gogoi heading the Assam unit and pitted directly against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, firming up the strategies over the coming months has become crucial for the Congress. Accordingly, Rahul Gandhi has asked AICC managers to discuss relevant issues with the state leadership on June 6.

“The state political affairs committee will discuss the way forward on June 6. All the relevant issues will be taken up. As far as the alliances are concerned, we will leave it to the state unit to assess the ground situation and make suggestions,” AICC in charge of Assam Jitendra Singh told ETV Bharat.

The 18-party Opposition alliance was formed in the state before the 2021 Assembly polls but developed cracks during the November 2024 bypolls particularly in Behali seat which the Congress decided to contest, upsetting the allies Assam Jatiya Parishad and the Raijor Dal. The allies were miffed over the grand old party fielding former BJP leader Jayanta Bora from Behali.

According to Congress insiders, the alliance has since been only on paper and needs to be revived by reassuring the allies. The insiders further noted that while a section of the party favoured the go-alone route, it would be wise to bring all the non-BJP votes together. While the nature and scope of the alliance needed to be debated, there was a general consensus within the grand old party that Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF should be kept out of the pact, said Congress insiders.

Party insiders said former state unit chief Bhupen Borah who was the key person behind the expulsion of AIUDF from the opposition alliance and the new state unit chief Gaurav Gogoi share the same view on the issue. “The Assam unit had taken a considered view that AIUDF is the B team of the BJP,” said Singh.

The party insiders said a plan for all the 126 Assembly constituencies would be prepared depending on the grand old party’s respective strength in each one of them. Also, the issues relevant to a constituency or an area would be flagged through separate targeted campaigns.

“We will certainly launch an aggressive campaign over the coming days. We have several issues against the state government, mainly corruption. The state needs development back on the agenda. Right now, a lot of our senior leaders are busy providing relief to the people in the flood affected areas,” campaign committee chief Bhupen Borah told ETV Bharat. The Congress could win only 29/126 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls and lost six MLAs to the bjp. In the 2016 Assembly elections, the Congress got only 26 seats.