ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong Seeks Law For SC, ST Quota In Private, Non-Minority Educational Institutions

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday demanded that the government bring in a legislation for SC, ST and OBC quota in private, non-minority educational institutions in the country.

In a statement, Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh noted that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports had recommended a new legislation to implement Article 15(5).

Article 15(5) allows the state to make special provisions by law for the advancement of socially and educationally backward classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes, including reservation in educational institutions, both public and private, except for minority educational institutions.

Ramesh said the Congress had during the last Lok Sabha polls committed itself to bringing legislation to implement Article 15(5) of the Constitution in private educational institutions.

"In its 364th Report on the Demand for Grants for the Department of Higher Education, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports also recommended a new legislation to implement Article 15(5) as well. The Indian National Congress reiterates this demand," Ramesh said.

The Constitution (Ninety-third Amendment) Act, 2005 took effect from January 20, 2006 and this amendment introduced Article 15(5) in the Constitution.