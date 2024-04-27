Cong Seeks Explanation From CPI( M) Over Jayarajan's Meeting With Prakash Javadekar

Thiruvananthapuram/Kannur: The controversy arising out of the charges levelled against LDF convener E P Jayarajan that he planned to join the BJP, refused to die down on Saturday with the Congress demanding that the CPI(M) leadership explain why he met BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.

Dismissing the allegations, the Left party said it was a ploy of the Congress party to hide its embarrassment over party leaders joining the BJP enmasse. Senior BJP leader Shoba Surendran had alleged that a middleman tried to help Jayarajan "who expressed interest to join the BJP". On the day of the election, Congress chief K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan had attacked the LDF convener saying there was a secret understanding between the BJP and the CPI(M).

Addressing reporters today, Satheesan said the CM had defended the meeting between Jayarajan and Javadekar. "Why would the LDF convener meet the BJP in charge of Kerala, Pakash Javadekar? What did they discuss? Did they discuss some business deal? Or an election deal? Is there any business between them?" he asked.

Satheesan also raised suspicion over whether Jayarajan was acting as a "bridge between the Chief Minister and the BJP" to settle the cases against Vijayan. "Vijayan was defending Jayarajan's meeting with Javadekar. But, criticised his meeting with Nandakumar (power-broker)," Satheesan alleged.

Meanwhile, Isaac told the media that the matter will be discussed in the appropriate party forum. "The controversial matter will be definitely discussed in the appropriate party forum. The CM had mentioned the party stand. The rest will be discussed and decided in the party forum," Isaac added.

Coming out in support of the LDF convener, CPI(M) leader M V Jayarajan today said the controversy was created by the Congress party to hide the fact that their leaders were joining the BJP. "The defection of Congress leaders to the BJP is a national phenomenon. The KPCC president himself had said that he will go with the BJP. Days before the elections, news came out that a section of Congress leaders from Kerala were ready to join the BJP. They are trying to hide their embarrassment," M V Jayarajan said.

M V Jayarajan also said that just days before the elections in Kerala, Sudhakaran's former PA joined the BJP. He also said that senior Congress leader A K Antony's son Anil K Antony joined the BJP and contested on the BJP ticket from Pathanamthitta seat.

"A K Antony refused to campaign against the BJP in Pathanamthitta. So this controversy is just to hide all these embarrassments," M V Jayarajan said. E P Jayarajan had on Friday admitted his meeting with Prakash Javadekar and not having conveyed the same to his party.

After casting his vote on Friday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had cautioned his party colleague to be vigilant in his associations. Soon after Sudhakaran had raised the allegations, E P Jayarajan had accused the KPCC chief of going to Chennai to meet certain BJP leaders to join that party. Jayarajan alleged that Sudhakaran returned after certain Congress leaders intervened.