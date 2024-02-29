Cong Responsible for Migration of People From Villages to Towns: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

author img

By PTI

Published : 42 minutes ago

The Congress is responsible for the large-scale migration of people, since Independence, from villages to towns, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the Congress is to blame for the massive migration of people from villages to towns since independence.

Hyderabad: The Congress is responsible for the large-scale migration of people, since Independence, from villages to towns, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday. He was speaking at a rally at Nizamabad in Telangana as part of the state BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said the NDA government built roads from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Gadkari appealed to people to support the BJP to ensure jobs for youth, the welfare of farmers and rights for women.

TAGGED:

GadkariNitin GadkariCongressTelanganaNizamabad

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

Family of Father-Son Duo Shot Dead During Haldwani Violence in Shock, Demands Justice

Bushnell Incident Likely to Have Major Ramification in US Presidential Election

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.