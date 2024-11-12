ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong Releases Manifesto For Jharkhand Polls, Promises Caste-Based Census, Free Power

Congress released its manifesto for the Jharkhand assembly polls promising 250 units of free electricity and filling up all vacant government posts within a year.

Cong Releases Manifesto For Jharkhand Polls, Promises Caste-Based Census, Free Power
Representational Image (Getty Images)
author img

By PTI

Published : 48 minutes ago

Ranchi: The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Jharkhand assembly elections promising 250 units of free electricity, caste-based census and filling up of all vacant government posts within a year.

The manifesto, unveiled by party manifesto committee chairman Bandhu Tirkey, focused on seven promises including the 1932 Khatiyan-based domicile policy and implementation of Sarna religious code of the tribals.

The manifesto was released a day before the first phase of polling for 43 of the total 81 seats of the state. “The manifesto promises free electricity up to 250 units to poor as against 200 units at present. We will fill up all vacant government posts in a year,” Tirkey said.

He said, “Keeping in mind the interests of the tribals in Jharkhand, the Manifesto Committee held a Chaupal in every district and interacted with the public. We made every effort to ensure that our manifesto is for the common people.”

Ranchi: The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Jharkhand assembly elections promising 250 units of free electricity, caste-based census and filling up of all vacant government posts within a year.

The manifesto, unveiled by party manifesto committee chairman Bandhu Tirkey, focused on seven promises including the 1932 Khatiyan-based domicile policy and implementation of Sarna religious code of the tribals.

The manifesto was released a day before the first phase of polling for 43 of the total 81 seats of the state. “The manifesto promises free electricity up to 250 units to poor as against 200 units at present. We will fill up all vacant government posts in a year,” Tirkey said.

He said, “Keeping in mind the interests of the tribals in Jharkhand, the Manifesto Committee held a Chaupal in every district and interacted with the public. We made every effort to ensure that our manifesto is for the common people.”

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CONGRESSMANIFESTOJHARKHAND POLLSCONGRESS MANIFESTO

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.