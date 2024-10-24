Cong Releases 2nd List Of 7 Candidates For Jharkhand Polls

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday released its second list of seven candidates for the Jharkhand assembly polls, taking the total number of names declared so far by the party to 28. The Congress fielded Nishat Alam from the Pakaur assembly seat, Arun Sahu from Barhi, Suresh Kumar Baitha from Kanke (SC), Lal Suraj from Panki, K N Tripathi from Daltonganj, Sudhir Kumar Chandravanshi from Bishrampur and Radha Krishna Kishore from Chhatarpur (SC).

The party released its first list of 21 candidates for the Jharkhand polls on Monday night, fielding Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon from the Lohardaga seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Senior Congress leader and the party's in-charge for Tripura, Odisha and Nagaland, Ajoy Kumar has been fielded from the Jamshedpur East constituency.

The Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) alliance is in power in the eastern state. The Jharkhand polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20, and the counting of votes will be taken up on November 23.