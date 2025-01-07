ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong Plans 'Jai-Bapu Jai-Bheem Samvidhan Yatra' Led by Rahul And Priyanka To Target BJP Ahead Of Delhi Polls

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will launch the 'Jai-Bapu Jai-Bheem Samvidhan Yatra' in Mhow, the birthplace of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, in Madhya Pradesh. ( ETV Bharat )

Bhopal: Preparations have begun for the 'Jai-Bapu Jai-Bheem Samvidhan Yatra,' which will be led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The yatra, scheduled for Republic Day, January 26, will commence from Mhow, the birthplace of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, with key Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, participating.

Focus on Delhi Elections and Criticising the State Government

The Congress intends to use the 'Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Samvidhan Yatra' to not only corner the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, but also bolster its position ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. The Congress plans to make Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks about Dr Ambedkar a main issue during the yatra. The aim is to challenge the policies of the Modi government and generate a favourable atmosphere for the upcoming Delhi elections.

Rahul Gandhi's Arrival in Madhya Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi is likely to arrive in Indore on either January 25 or 26, followed by a trip to Mhow to address a massive gathering before flagging off the yatra. Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will also accompany him. During the yatra, Congress plans to highlight what it calls the BJP's disrespect toward the Constitution.