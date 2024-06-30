ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong MP Tagore Urges LS Speaker To Lift Covid Curbs On Journalists Covering Parliament

author img

By PTI

Published : 19 hours ago

In the letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said journalists who have been covering Parliament for over a decade are facing restrictions in the name of COVID-19 protocols. Therefore, he urged the speaker to prevent them from accessing the house, which not only obstructs their professional duties but also restricts the flow of accurate information to the public.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said he has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to lift Covid restrictions on journalists covering Parliament.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore (ANI Picture)

New Delhi: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday said he has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to lift Covid restrictions on journalists covering Parliament.

In a post on 'X', he shared a copy of his letter written to the Birla on June 27. Wrote to Hon @loksabhaspeaker to lift Covid restrictions on journalists covering Parliament. Established journalists are being restricted in the name of curbs. It's time to restore media access and give them their rightful place," Tagore said in the post.

In the letter to Birla, he said that several journalists, many of whom have been covering Parliament for over a decade, are facing restrictions in the name of COVID-19 protocols.

"Preventing them from accessing the Parliament not only hampers their professional duties but also restricts the flow of accurate information to the public. In the interest of preserving the democratic ethos of our nation, it is imperative that all accredited reporters be allowed to cover the proceedings without any hindrance," the Congress MP said in the letter.

"I urge you to kindly reconsider the current restrictions and allow full access to all accredited journalists. Such a move will reinforce our commitment to a free press and ensure that our democracy remains robust and transparent," Tagore added.

Read More

  1. 18th Lok Sabha 1st Session Day 3 Updates | Om Birla Re-elected Speaker; His Resolution on Emergency Sparks Uproar; House Adjourned
  2. LS Speaker: Rahul Says Will Support Govt's Choice if Dy Speaker Post Given to Oppn

New Delhi: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday said he has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to lift Covid restrictions on journalists covering Parliament.

In a post on 'X', he shared a copy of his letter written to the Birla on June 27. Wrote to Hon @loksabhaspeaker to lift Covid restrictions on journalists covering Parliament. Established journalists are being restricted in the name of curbs. It's time to restore media access and give them their rightful place," Tagore said in the post.

In the letter to Birla, he said that several journalists, many of whom have been covering Parliament for over a decade, are facing restrictions in the name of COVID-19 protocols.

"Preventing them from accessing the Parliament not only hampers their professional duties but also restricts the flow of accurate information to the public. In the interest of preserving the democratic ethos of our nation, it is imperative that all accredited reporters be allowed to cover the proceedings without any hindrance," the Congress MP said in the letter.

"I urge you to kindly reconsider the current restrictions and allow full access to all accredited journalists. Such a move will reinforce our commitment to a free press and ensure that our democracy remains robust and transparent," Tagore added.

Read More

  1. 18th Lok Sabha 1st Session Day 3 Updates | Om Birla Re-elected Speaker; His Resolution on Emergency Sparks Uproar; House Adjourned
  2. LS Speaker: Rahul Says Will Support Govt's Choice if Dy Speaker Post Given to Oppn

TAGGED:

CONG MP TAGORE URGES LS SPEAKERCONGRESS MP MANICKAM TAGORE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.