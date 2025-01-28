ETV Bharat / bharat

Priyanka Gandhi Visits Family Of Tiger Attack Victim; CPI(M) Waves Black Flags

Wayanad: Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday visited the family of the woman who was killed by a tiger last week in this high-range district in Kerala.

She also visited the family of N M Vijayan, former district office-bearer of the Congress, who, along with his son, died by suicide in December 2024.

Black flags were waved at Priyanka, also the Congress general secretary, by CPI(M) workers, who shouted at her to "go back", while she was on her way to the home of the tiger attack victim.

She reached the house of Radha, who was killed by a tiger when she was out collecting coffee beans at the Priyadarshini Estate in Mananthavady village here on January 24, at around 1.15 pm and consoled the family, a party source said.

The 'man-eater' tiger that killed Radha was found dead in Wayanad on Monday and an autopsy on the dead cat revealed the presence of the victim's hair, dress, and a pair of earrings in its stomach, forest officials said.

After leaving Radha's home, Priyanka visited Vijayan's family.

Vijayan's family told reporters that Priyanka assured them of the party's support and backing for all their financial and other issues.