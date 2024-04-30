Gujarat: Cong MLA Mevani's Close Aide, AAP Leader Held for Sharing Fake Video of Amit Shah

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 30, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

Gujarat police arrested Congress leader Satish Vansola and Aam Aadmi Party functionary for sharing a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah announcing reservation rights curtailment for SCs, STs, and OBCs. The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell arrested the two persons, identified as Satish Vansola, a resident of Palanpur in Banaskantha, and Rakesh Baria from Limkheda. They have been charged under sections 153A and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code.

Gujarat police arrested Congress leader Satish Vansola and Aam Aadmi Party functionary Rakesh Baria for sharing a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah announcing reservation rights curtailment for SCs, STs, and OBCs. They have been charged under sections 153A and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code.

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat police on Tuesday said they have arrested a Congress leader and an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionary for allegedly sharing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's deep fake video, in which he is purportedly seen announcing the curtailment of reservation rights of the SCs, STs and OBCs.

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell arrested the two persons, identified as Satish Vansola, a resident of Palanpur in Banaskantha and Rakesh Baria from Limkheda town of Dahod district, the police said in a release.

A preliminary probe revealed that Vansola has been working as the Personal Assistant (PA) of Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani since the last six years, while Baria has been serving as the AAP's Dahod district president since the last four years, it said.

Vansola, who belongs to the Dalit community, also serves as the general secretary of Banaskantha district Congress. The duo was booked under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The release said the duo had uploaded the edited video of Amit Shah's speech with an intention to create enmity between reserved castes and unreserved castes in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Both of them had shared this edited video of Amit Shah on their Facebook pages. They received this video on their WhatsApp and investigations are still on to nab the person who had edited this video," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime, Lavina Sinha.
Following Vansola's arrest, Mevani said Dalits from Banaskantha and Patan Lok Sabha seats will keep this in mind during voting.

"Satish is not just my PA, he is like my brother. BJP's IT Cell has been spreading fake videos for a long time. But instead of taking any action against them, police have arrested a common man like Vansola who had posted that video by mistake," said Mevani, working president of Gujarat Congress and MLA from Vadgam (SC) seat of Banaskantha.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the Congress, alleging that it circulated a "deep fake and morphed" video of Amit Shah to derail the poll process, and demanded strict action against the party.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had on Sunday registered an FIR after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is under the Ministry of Home Affairs, filed a complaint about the doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious ground in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.

Read More

  1. Amit Shah Deepfake Video: Case Registered Against Maharashtra Youth Cong's Social Media Handle
  2. Assam Congress Functionary Arrested for 'Fake Video' of Amit Shah: CM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.