Cong Losing Support Due To Unity Of SCs, STs, Dalits, Adivasis: PM Modi

Nanded: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress has been losing its support base over the years due to the unity of SCs, STs, Dalits and Adivasis.

“Congress people are showing a red book labelled 'Constitution of India' with blank pages inside,” Modi said, addressing an election rally at Nanded in Maharashtra.

“Why are the Congress people so much in love with Article 370,” Modi asked, referring to the demand by the opposition party to restore Article 370 in Kashmir.

The red book titled Constitution of India contained blank pages and is a testament to the Congress' disregard and hatred for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, he said. “The entire country is in shock over this foolish and unfortunate political play of Congress,” he said.

“Today there is a wave in support of BJP and Mahayuti across Maharashtra,” Modi said. “Today, there is only one slogan on everyone's lips: BJP-Mahayuti ahe, tar gati ahe. Maharashtraachi pragati ahe (Only BJP-Mahayuti will ensure Maharashtra’s speedy progress,” he added.

“Today, the country is moving ahead with the goal of developed India and the people of the country know that only BJP and its allies are working seriously to achieve this goal,” he said.

“That is why the people of the country are electing BJP and NDA governments again and again,” he said. The people of Maharashtra are going to repeat what happened in the Haryana assembly elections, where the BJP won the highest-ever seats, he said.

Modi said he is glad that the Mahayuti government is dedicated to empowering women in Maharashtra. “The welcome and acceptance received as regards the 'Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana' is unprecedented. We are, and will remain committed towards making Nari Shakti (women power) shine more than ever before,” Modi said.