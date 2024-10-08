ETV Bharat / bharat

Mohammad Azharuddin Appears Before ED Over Rs 20 Crore Irregularities

The ED is investigating former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin for alleged irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association, with Azharuddin asserting his innocence.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 5 minutes ago

Former Indian cricket team captain and Cong leader Mohammed Azharuddin appears before ED in Hyderabad in money laundering case: Officials.
Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket team captain and Congress MP Mohammad Azharuddin attended a hearing with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, amid allegations of financial irregularities totalling Rs 20 crore related to equipment purchases for Uppal Stadium.

The ED issued notices to the Former Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president, prompting his appearance at their office on Fateh Maidan Road for questioning under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Initially scheduled for October 3, he requested a postponement and was subsequently summoned for today.

The investigation follows the Enforcement Directorate searches in November last year, focusing on alleged misconduct during Azharuddin's tenure as HCA president. According to official sources, his role in the association is under scrutiny.

The 61-year-old Congress MP has consistently denied the allegations, labelling them as 'false' and 'motivated'. He claims they are part of a political strategy by his rivals aimed at damaging his reputation. There was no immediate response from Azharuddin after the hearing.

The ED had conducted searches in connection with the irregularities in November last year. Following the registration of a case in connection with the alleged irregularities by Telangana Police last year, he had said that the allegations levelled against him were "false" and "motivated" and it was "just a stunt" pulled by his rivals to ruin his reputation.

The money laundering case stems from three FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with alleged criminal misappropriation of funds of the HCA to the tune of Rs 20 crore.

