Mohammad Azharuddin Appears Before ED Over Rs 20 Crore Irregularities

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket team captain and Congress MP Mohammad Azharuddin attended a hearing with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, amid allegations of financial irregularities totalling Rs 20 crore related to equipment purchases for Uppal Stadium.

The ED issued notices to the Former Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president, prompting his appearance at their office on Fateh Maidan Road for questioning under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Initially scheduled for October 3, he requested a postponement and was subsequently summoned for today.

The investigation follows the Enforcement Directorate searches in November last year, focusing on alleged misconduct during Azharuddin's tenure as HCA president. According to official sources, his role in the association is under scrutiny.

The 61-year-old Congress MP has consistently denied the allegations, labelling them as 'false' and 'motivated'. He claims they are part of a political strategy by his rivals aimed at damaging his reputation. There was no immediate response from Azharuddin after the hearing.

The money laundering case stems from three FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with alleged criminal misappropriation of funds of the HCA to the tune of Rs 20 crore.