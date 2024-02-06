Loading...

Cong flays PM Modi for 'vicious' attack on Nehru

author img

By PTI

Published : 21 hours ago

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attacking Jawaharlal Nehru and said the Prime Minister was at his nonsensical worst in the Loksabha yesterday.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attacking Jawaharlal Nehru and said the Prime Minister was at his nonsensical worst in the Loksabha yesterday.

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of suffering from deep insecurities and complexes, saying this makes him "viciously" attack Jawaharlal Nehru. A day after Modi attacked former prime ministers Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said BJP veterans Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Kishan Advani never did this, but PM Modi by doing so is "demeaning" the high office he holds.

"The Prime Minister was at his nonsensical worst in the Lok Sabha yesterday and undoubtedly will stage a repeat performance in the Rajya Sabha today," he said in a post on X. "He suffers from deep insecurities and complexes which makes him attack Nehru not politically, but personally in a vicious manner," Ramesh charged.

"Vajpayee and Advani never did this. But Mr. Modi being who he is, thinks he is being clever but actually demeans the office he holds. Megalomania and Nehruphobia are a toxic mix that is leading to the Murder Of Democracy in India," the Congress leader also said. He said the people of India, especially the youth, have decided that "this will be Mr. Modi's last speech in Lok Sabha as Prime Minister". "Das Saal Anyay Kaal will soon come to an end," Ramesh said.

Read More

  1. In Parliament, PM Modi predicts 370 seats for BJP; says Nehru thought Indians were 'lazy'
  2. Cong has no genuine concern for welfare of backward classes: BJP MP on caste census demand

TAGGED:

CongressBJPPM ModiJairam Ramesh

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.