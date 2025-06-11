ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong Expels MP Leader Laxman Singh For 6 Years For 'Anti-Party Activities'

Former Madhya Pradesh MLA Laxman Singh was expelled from primary membership of the Congress party for six years following anti-party activities.

Cong Expels MP Leader Laxman Singh For 6 Years For 'Anti-Party Activities'
Representational Image (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 11, 2025 at 3:16 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday expelled former Madhya Pradesh MLA Laxman Singh from primary membership of the party for six years for "anti-party activities". Laxman Singh is the brother of senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

"Congress president has expelled Laxman Singh, former MLA, Madhya Pradesh, from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress for a period of six years with immediate effect due to his anti-party activities," Tariq Anwar, member secretary of the Congress' Disciplinary Action Committee, said in a statement. The statement did not elaborate based on what "anti-party activities" it had acted against Singh.

The state PCC had made a recommendation to the Congress leadership for initiating action against him for his alleged anti-party activities and the matter was sent to the Disciplinary Action Committee of the AICC.

Singh has been a five-time MP and three-time MLA from Madhya Pradesh. He was first elected to the state legislature in 1990. He became an MP for the first time in 1994 from Rajgarh. Singh switched to the BJP in 2004 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha again. He returned to the Congress fold in 2013.

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday expelled former Madhya Pradesh MLA Laxman Singh from primary membership of the party for six years for "anti-party activities". Laxman Singh is the brother of senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

"Congress president has expelled Laxman Singh, former MLA, Madhya Pradesh, from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress for a period of six years with immediate effect due to his anti-party activities," Tariq Anwar, member secretary of the Congress' Disciplinary Action Committee, said in a statement. The statement did not elaborate based on what "anti-party activities" it had acted against Singh.

The state PCC had made a recommendation to the Congress leadership for initiating action against him for his alleged anti-party activities and the matter was sent to the Disciplinary Action Committee of the AICC.

Singh has been a five-time MP and three-time MLA from Madhya Pradesh. He was first elected to the state legislature in 1990. He became an MP for the first time in 1994 from Rajgarh. Singh switched to the BJP in 2004 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha again. He returned to the Congress fold in 2013.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MP LEADER LAXMAN SINGHFORMER MP MLA LAXMAN SINGHCONG EXPELS MLA LAXMAN SINGHCONGRESS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.