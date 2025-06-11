Cong Expels MP Leader Laxman Singh For 6 Years For 'Anti-Party Activities'

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday expelled former Madhya Pradesh MLA Laxman Singh from primary membership of the party for six years for "anti-party activities". Laxman Singh is the brother of senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

"Congress president has expelled Laxman Singh, former MLA, Madhya Pradesh, from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress for a period of six years with immediate effect due to his anti-party activities," Tariq Anwar, member secretary of the Congress' Disciplinary Action Committee, said in a statement. The statement did not elaborate based on what "anti-party activities" it had acted against Singh.

The state PCC had made a recommendation to the Congress leadership for initiating action against him for his alleged anti-party activities and the matter was sent to the Disciplinary Action Committee of the AICC.

Singh has been a five-time MP and three-time MLA from Madhya Pradesh. He was first elected to the state legislature in 1990. He became an MP for the first time in 1994 from Rajgarh. Singh switched to the BJP in 2004 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha again. He returned to the Congress fold in 2013.