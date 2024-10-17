Cong Expels Kerala Digital Media Convenor Sarin Who Questioned Party Choice For Palakkad Bypoll

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) expelled their digital media convenor Dr P Sarin for anti-party activities on Thursday. Sarin has raised a banner of revolt against the party leadership over their candidate's selection for the Palakkad Assembly bypoll. The KPCC stated that the action was taken due to Sarin's serious anti-party activities and indiscipline.

“P Sarin has engaged in serious anti-organisational activities and violated party discipline. As a result, KPCC President and MP K Sudhakaran has expelled him from the primary membership of the Congress party,” Congress General Secretary M Liju said in a press release.

The KPCC made its decision just as Sarin was holding a press conference in Palakkad where he expressed his intention to collaborate with the Left Democratic Front (LDF). While Sarin was levelling allegations against Congress leaders, including opposition leader VD Satheeshan, the KPCC simultaneously released a statement announcing that state party chief K Sudhakaran had expelled Sarin from the party.

Reports indicate that the CPI (M) is likely to consider Sarin's candidature from Palakkad. The district leadership of the CPI (M) said that a decision regarding the party's candidate for the seat will be decided by the party. During the press conference, Sarin said, "I will be working for the Left in this election, though it is not as a candidate." Sarin accused opposition leader Satheeshan of having a "soft approach" towards the BJP.

"The party is in the hands of a caucus. They do not give space to the party workers to express their opinions. Satheeshan has an 'I am the party' attitude," Sarin said. He also praised the CPI(M) for having a systematic party structure that prioritises the party over individuals. Discontent had been growing within the Congress party since the selection of Youth Congress state president Mamkootathil as the candidate for the upcoming Palakkad Assembly bypoll.

After the AICC announced the candidature of Mamkootathil, Sarin on Wednesday had openly expressed his dissatisfaction with how the decision was made. The election for the seat became necessary after party leader Shafi Parambil vacated it following his election to the Lok Sabha from the Vatakara seat. Seeking a reconsideration of the Congress's candidate selection for the constituency, Sarin had told the media that if the party does not correct those who are trying to control it by catering to the interests of a few individuals, Palakkad could turn into another Haryana.