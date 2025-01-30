ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong Contesting Delhi Polls To Strengthen BJP, AAP's Defeat Its Only Motive: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Voting for Congress in Delhi Assembly polls will strengthen the BJP, alleged AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday in a recorded video message.

He claimed that he recently met a group of Congress supporters and even they believe that their party was not going to win even one of the 70 Assembly seats on February 5.

"I want to appeal to all Congress supporters that if they vote for Congress they will strengthen the BJP in a way. If the BJP came to power in Delhi, it will stop all benefits of AAP government schemes received by you," Kejriwal charged.