ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong Contesting Delhi Polls To Strengthen BJP, AAP's Defeat Its Only Motive: Kejriwal

Kejriwal claims a group of Congress believed that their party was not going to win even one of the 70 Assembly seats on February 5.

Cong Contesting Delhi Polls To Strengthen BJP, AAP's Defeat Its Only Motive: Kejriwal
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 30, 2025, 4:46 PM IST

New Delhi: Voting for Congress in Delhi Assembly polls will strengthen the BJP, alleged AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday in a recorded video message.

He claimed that he recently met a group of Congress supporters and even they believe that their party was not going to win even one of the 70 Assembly seats on February 5.

"I want to appeal to all Congress supporters that if they vote for Congress they will strengthen the BJP in a way. If the BJP came to power in Delhi, it will stop all benefits of AAP government schemes received by you," Kejriwal charged.

The AAP supremo also alleged that Congress was contesting the elections with only the motive of ensuring the AAP's defeat.

The Congress has fielded its candidates on all 70 Assembly seats in Delhi. Party leader Rahul Gandhi, in his rallies, has mounted an assault on the AAP and Kejriwal, levelling barbs over the "Sheesh Mahal" and liquor scam issues.

New Delhi: Voting for Congress in Delhi Assembly polls will strengthen the BJP, alleged AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday in a recorded video message.

He claimed that he recently met a group of Congress supporters and even they believe that their party was not going to win even one of the 70 Assembly seats on February 5.

"I want to appeal to all Congress supporters that if they vote for Congress they will strengthen the BJP in a way. If the BJP came to power in Delhi, it will stop all benefits of AAP government schemes received by you," Kejriwal charged.

The AAP supremo also alleged that Congress was contesting the elections with only the motive of ensuring the AAP's defeat.

The Congress has fielded its candidates on all 70 Assembly seats in Delhi. Party leader Rahul Gandhi, in his rallies, has mounted an assault on the AAP and Kejriwal, levelling barbs over the "Sheesh Mahal" and liquor scam issues.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI ASSEMBLY POLLS 2025DELHI POLLS KEJRIWAL CONGRESS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Union Budget 2025: Economists Suggest Tax Reforms, Focus on MSMEs, And Boosts For Education And Technology

Ahead Of Union Budget, Agriculture Experts Expect Enhancement Of Agri-Fund For Research, New-aged Technology

Share Of Sugar Industry In GDP Can Go Up To 3 Per Cent: Gadkari

Union Budget 2025: Traders Fear Collapse Without Support For Diamond Industry; Demand Tax Cuts, Improved Infrastructure

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.