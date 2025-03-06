ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong Cites IMF Report To Slam Govt; Calls For Boosting Consumption, Policy

New Delhi: Citing an IMF report to flag "tepid" private investment growth in India, the Congress on Thursday said the way out of the current "economic slump" needs measures to boost consumption, enhance policy predictability, and rationalise trade policy.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has devoted an entire section to "Reigniting Private Investment in India" in its just-released annual India Article IV Consultation Report.

"Somewhat unusually, it is a strong- if implicit- critique of the Modi government's policies and actions," he said in a statement.

"The report underscores the tepid private investment growth in India, noting that 'private corporate investment has been sluggish especially compared with historical averages.'

Notably, the situation is only getting worse since 'nominal investment growth by private corporates appears to have decelerated further from 21 percent in 2022/23 to 13 percent in 2023/24, '" he said.

Specifically, investment in machinery and equipment - critical for expanding production capacity- has consistently fallen as a percentage of GDP, Ramesh pointed out.

Worryingly, the IMF notes that capacity utilisation in manufacturing reached only 75.8 percent in July-September 2024 and that most firms expected production capacity to be adequate to meet demand within the next six months, he said.

This moderation of production expectations in manufacturing reflects the larger and much-commented-on slowdown in consumption growth, Ramesh said.

"Without adequate money in the hands of consumers, they are able to demand fewer goods and services. Manufacturing firms are unable to utilise their existing production capacity and therefore have no reason to invest in further growth," he contended.

Noting that the IMF states that Foreign Direct Investment in India has underperformed its expectations in recent years, Ramesh said India's share in global FDI has decreased, falling to about 2 percent in 2023 from about six-and-a-half percent in 2020.

The IMF notes that this is partly due to the Modi Government's incoherent trade policy -which can be best characterised as maintaining an open-door policy for China, and protectionism for the rest, he said.