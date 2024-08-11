Cong Chief Kharge to Discuss SC/ST Quota Issue with AICC, State Leaders Aug 13

New Delhi : Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will discuss the controversial SC/ST quota issue with the party’s top AICC and state leaders on Aug 13 to firm up the grand old party’s view over the matter.

“A meeting of AICC general secretaries, state in-charges and PCC chiefs has been called on Aug 13 to discuss some important matters,” AICC in charge organization KC Venugopal told ETV Bharat.

According to party insiders, the issue of sub-categories within the quota for SC/ST in the states will be discussed during the conclave besides ways to strengthen the organization and the coming assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and UT Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting is the first such conclave of top leaders from across the country after the Lok Sabha results, which may also be discussed during the session, said party insiders.

The SC/ST quota issue came into the limelight recently after the Supreme Court verdict which allowed the states to create sub-classifications within the SC and ST categories for the purpose of wider protection through fixed sub-quotas to the most backward communities within these categories. Before that, the SC/ST lists in the states were treated as a homogenous group which could not be further subdivided.

“It is important to discuss the issue within the party and firm up a view. The quota for OBCs is different from the quota for SC/ST. When BR Ambedkar drafted the Constitution, he said there was political equality in the document in the form ‘one person, one vote’ irrespective of status but no social equality which resulted from historical factors,” senior Congress leader and former MP PL Punia told ETV Bharat.

Also linked to the SC/ST quota controversy is the concept of ‘creamy layer’ which exists for the OBCs.

“There have been attempts to take away quota benefits from the beneficiaries. The Supreme Court order on sub-categories is only suggestive and not binding. The controversy has erupted as some groups within the SC/ST get more benefits in jobs but that is due to their percentage in the population. The groups whose percentage in population is low will obviously have lower representation in jobs,” said Punia.

According to the former Lok Sabha MP, a section of the SC/ST beneficiaries got good education and jobs and moved upwards but large sections of the marginalized communities did not get that kind of support.

“Most of the students in government schools are from the SC/ST groups and are there only for the mid-day scheme. People who become well off send their wards to private schools. Hence those who pass out of the government schools are not able to compete for jobs. They would need quota support for some more time,” said Punia.

According to Punia, linked to the SC/ST quota issue is the case for conducting a caste census and enhancing the 50 percent quota limit set by the top court. The Congress 2024 Lok Sabha poll manifesto had promised both if the party came to power.

“A caste census is needed to know the number of various social groups. The quota benefits for them based on population can then be decided. If there is a need for increasing the quota above 50 percent it should be done through a Constitutional amendment. There may be a difference among the leaders from the north and south on the matter. We have been agitating for the rights of the SC/ST and will continue to do so. But we are not in the government and can only take up the issues affecting the people,” said Punia.