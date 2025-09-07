ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong Chief Kharge Accuses EC Of Stonewalling Crucial Information In Karnataka 'Voter Fraud' Matter

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday accused the Election Commission of having "stonewalled crucial information" which he claimed was effectively shielding those behind the alleged "vote chori".

Kharge shared on X a media report which claimed that the case related to an attempt to remove electors by forging Form 7, ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election in 2023, has gone cold since the ECI is yet to share crucial data needed to nab the accused.

There was no immediate response from the Election Commission on the charges, but the poll body has in the past dismissed all such claims by the Congress as baseless. Is the Election Commission of India (ECI) now the BJP's back-office for "vote chori", Kharge asked.