Cong Appoints Observers for Maha, Jharkhand; Gehlot to Look After Mumbai, Pilot to Oversee Marathwada

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday appointed division-wise AICC senior observers for the Maharashtra Assembly polls with Ashok Gehlot and G Parameshwara to look after the Mumbai and Konkan region and Sachin Pilot and Uttam Kumar Reddy to oversee the Marathwada region.

As the Congress gets battle-ready for the next round of assembly polls, the opposition party also appointed three AICC senior observers for Jharkhand assembly elections -- Tariq Anwar, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Mukul Wasnik and Avinash Pande as Maharashtra state election senior coordinators.

Kharge has appointed AICC Senior Observers (division-wise) and state election senior coordinators for Maharashtra for the ensuing assembly elections in the state, with immediate effect, a party statement said. While Gehlot and Parameshwara have been appointed senior observers for Mumbai and Konkan, Bhupesh Baghel, Charanjit Singh Channi and Umang Singhar will look after the Vidarbha region (Amravati and Nagpur).

Sachin Pilot and Uttam Kumar Reddy will oversee the Marathwada region and TS Singhdeo and M B Patil will take care of western Maharashtra. Syed Naseer Hussain and D Anasuya Seethakka have been appointed senior observers for North Maharashtra, the party said.