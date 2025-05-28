Confusion In Ladakh Over Domicile Talks: Calls Grow For Transparency From LAB And KDA

Leh, Ladakh: The recent joint press conference held by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) has left many in Ladakh with unanswered questions.

While the meeting aimed to clarify the region’s stance on the proposed domicile policy, the lack of clear representation and communication has led to confusion among the public. As Ladakh continues to navigate sensitive issues concerning its identity and future, people are calling for greater transparency and unity from all stakeholders involved.

Deldan Namgail (ETV Bharat)

Deldan Namgail, Former MLA of Nubra, said that the developments of yesterday’s talks between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), based on the statements made by different leaders of Apex , KDA and Chairman of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Leh, makes it clear that they have accepted the concept of a prospective year for domicile. It appears that the domicile eligibility will be counted for a 15-year period starting from 2019 to 2034, he said.

"This implies that anyone settling in Ladakh after 2034 will be eligible for domicile, and anyone who had settled in Ladakh by 2019, regardless of origin, will also qualify. Essentially, from 2034 onwards, any outsider who comes to Ladakh will be entitled to domicile, provided they meet the criteria. This version of the Domicile Law seems to align closely with the one proposed earlier by the UT Administration, modeled on the Jammu and Kashmir Domicile Law, a draft of which was recently leaked on social media. I find it difficult to understand why the LAB and KDA have agreed to such a proposal. If they have indeed accepted this, they must clarify the details of the prospective domicile policy to the people of Ladakh in a clear and transparent manner. After all, LAB and KDA are accountable to the people”.

He said that in the last joint meeting between the LAB and KDA in Kargil, both had clearly and unanimously demanded 1989 as the cut-off year for domicile and publicly declared this in front of the media. Now, under what circumstances they seem to have changed their stance is hard to comprehend, he added.

"If this kind of domicile policy is to be accepted, then it must be done only after obtaining the consent of the people of Ladakh. From yesterday’s press statements, it appears that both the LAB and KDA have nearly accepted this new domicile framework. If implemented, the very formation and credibility of LAB and KDA will come into question. I leave it to the student organisations and the people of Ladakh to deliberate whether this domicile structure is suitable for Ladakh or not. If this is implemented, history will judge whether it was good or bad, whether it had merits or demerits. It should not be ‘short-term gain & long-term pain’," Namgail added.

The former MLA stated that people of Ladakh have always trusted the LAB and the KDA to safeguard Ladakh’s interests but the proposed framework seems to mirror the 2020 J&K Domicile Law. "As per media reports, nearly 83,000 non-PRC holders were granted domicile in J&K within just two years. The same demographic transformation could happen in Ladakh if this law is implemented here. I appeal to the people of Ladakh, as well as to LAB and KDA, to think a thousand times before signing any agreement with the MHA," he said.

According to Namgail, the LAB and KDA accepted the ‘indigestible’ domicile framework with the expectation that Ladakh will eventually receive Sixth Schedule status and statehood. If the Union Government guarantees a robust Sixth Schedule with legislative powers and statehood, then perhaps this compromise could be justified but if not, this could turn into a major blunder that will have long-term implications for Ladakh, he said adding, "I do not know how the people of Ladakh will respond to this, but I sincerely hope that the LAB and the KDA will reveal the true story of what transpired in their meetings with the MHA in a completely transparent manner. It is a matter of concern and confusion for the people of Ladakh that MP Hanifa Jan was not present at the joint press conference of the Apex Body and KDA. I appeal to the Prime Minister and Home Minister to kindly view the people of Ladakh as the guardians of the Sino-Pak border and as devoted citizens of Mother India. Special attention must be given to this region, keeping in mind Ladakh’s historical loyalty and unwavering commitment to the nation.”

Tundup Thinlas (ETV Bharat)

Echoing similar concerns, Tundup Thinlas, former president of the All Ladakh Unemployed Youth Association (ALUYA), said, “We are not happy with the outcome of yesterday’s meeting. While it may offer short-term benefits in terms of recruitment, overall, it is not in the long-term interest of Ladakh".

Thinlas justified that Ladakh is unique, ecologically, geographically, topographically, and in its tribal composition. It survives on minimal resources and cannot sustain an influx of population from outside, he said adding, "If this proposed domicile law allows anyone to become a resident of Ladakh after 15 years, it threatens the very fabric of our identity and raises serious questions about our survival".

"We are deeply saddened by the direction this proposed domicile policy is taking. Before the meeting, the Leh Apex Body had clearly stated its position, demanding 1989 as the cut-off year for domicile. But the outcome of yesterday’s meeting has, in effect, opened the doors to outsiders. This is a matter of grave concern for all of us,” he added

Chering Dorjey Lakrook (ETV Bharat)

However, Chering Dorjey Lakrook, Co-Chairman Leh Apex Body explained that this domicile is only for jobs and out of the total 100% reservation in recruitment, 80% will be reserved for Scheduled Tribes, 4% for residents along the LoC and LAC, 1% for Scheduled Castes and 10% for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). The remaining 5% is for domicile candidates, he said. Even within this, Ladakh retains an advantage because no outsider can apply until 2034, and only those who have continuously resided in Ladakh from 2019 onwards will be eligible.

He emphasised that efforts are being made to restrict the entry of outsiders. Earlier, the government had proposed a retrospective policy, under which anyone who had lived in Ladakh for 15 years would qualify for domicile. However, after strong opposition, this was changed to a prospective policy. Now, the 15-year period will be counted from 2019, the year Ladakh was granted Union Territory status. This means no outsider will be eligible for domicile until 2034, a restriction that did not exist before.

Dorjey explained that this issue was debated intensely for over three and a half hours during the meeting. Initially, they demanded a 30-year period, which the government refused. A subsequent proposal for a 20-year period was also rejected. However, the government assured to try this.

Dorjey acknowledged that they had initially proposed 1989 as the cut-off date for domicile to completely prevent outsider entry, and they had fought hard to push that demand. However, he admitted that it is not practically possible to entirely stop outsiders.

Reflecting on the outcome of the meeting, he said it was the best they could achieve under the circumstances. "Had they not agreed, many unemployed youth in Ladakh would have continued to suffer. At one point during the meeting, the delegation even walked out to discuss the matter before reaching a consensus," he said adding, compared to earlier meetings, this one brought notable progress, especially with the tentative 30-year benefit.

On pending issues, Dorjey mentioned that the core demands for Statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule are still unresolved. He confirmed that these would be taken up in the next meeting, scheduled for the following month. Speaking about the cadre issue, he said the proposal for DANICS was outright rejected, and if a separate Ladakh cadre is not possible, the delegation suggested being placed under the J&K cadre.

Regarding the Public Service Commission (PSC), they proposed three options, establishing a separate PSC for Ladakh, linking Ladakh with the UPSC and conducting special interviews for Ladakhis, or associating with the JKPSC with the condition that two commission members must be from Ladakh, he added.