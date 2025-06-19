Confidence Waning, Travellers Are switching to Train Travel in Many Sectors After Air India Plane Crash

New Delhi: The Ahmedabad to London Air India plane crash on June 12, followed by frequent technical snags in many flights including domestic and international operations and cancellations have combined to create a situation in which travellers are opting for train travel on many sectors.

The post-Air India crash phase has been marked by chaotic situations as far as air travel is concerned. From flight cancellations to emergency landings - everything has contributed to create a fear factor for travellers as it is reflected in a clear shit to train travels by many.

Rajendra Kumar for instance, said that he has to go to Odisha for a meeting in connection with his business. After the plane crash, incidents of technical faults in flights and emergency landing or diversion of flights to other airports are happening so frequently.

“Also, the weather is bad. Looking at all these, there is a fear of traveling by flight. Right now, seats are not available in trains as well. People are trying to go to Odisha by taking Tatkal tickets,” said Kumar.

Confidence in flights is waning, passengers are turning towards trains. After incidents related to flights, technical faults and mistakes, passengers are losing their trust. Passenger trends are moving towards Indian Railways. Especially for long distance travel, the waiting list in the first and second AC coaches of major trains running from Delhi has increased rapidly, acknowledge railway officials.

Passengers traveling from Delhi to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Patna and Ahmedabad in other premium trains like Vande Bharat, Rajdhani, Duronto and Humsafar are now having to book tickets in advance to plan their journey, because confirmed tickets are not available at the last moment.

Waiting list increased in Second AC: Earlier, passengers were easily getting seats in First-Second AC coaches. According to railway sources, on some major routes, waiting in Second AC has reached 20 to 40 and above while more waiting is being seen in First AC as well.

Bookings not being done in First Class in many trains: Ticket bookings have been closed for the next one or two days in First Class coaches of many trains. Flight fares are also high, while AC coaches of trains are proving to be relatively cheaper and convenient. This is the reason why especially families and senior citizens have started giving preference to trains instead of flights.

If needed, coaches will be added to trains - Railway Officer, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, said that there is already a crowd during the summer season. Due to flight accidents and bad weather, passengers are definitely turning to the railways. However, the situation is not such that additional coaches of First or Second AC have to be added. In some trains, additional coaches have already been added in view of the crowd in summer. If needed, additional coaches will also be run, so that passengers can get relief.

According to the data available on the ticket booking portal of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), most of the bookings in trains from Delhi to Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and other states are already full.

Technical snags, flight cancellations, emergency landings have combined to create a fear factor

