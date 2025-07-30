Confidence And Ambition Of Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent Were Increasing: UN Security Council

By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Two back-to-back reports of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team of the United Nations Security Council raised a serious concern over the reported collaborations between the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Afghan Taliban and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).
The report of the UN Security Council assumes much more significance for India as security agencies have arrested at least five Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) activists and sympathisers from four different States, including Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Delhi, in the last few days.
Days after four AQIS terror suspects from Gujarat, Delhi, and Noida, the Anti Terrorists Squad (ATS) of Gujarat police arrested a key conspirator behind the AQIS-affiliated terror module. The accused, identified as 30-year-old Shama Parveen, was arrested in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
On July 23, four terrorists identified as Mohd Fardeen, Sefullah Kureshi, Zeeshan Ali, and Mohd Faiq were arrested. The suspects were reportedly in contact with each other via a social media app and were allegedly assigned high-profile targets across India.
The 36th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team of the UN Security Council released recently expressed concern that there were concerns that the confidence and ambition of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) were increasing.
“Following Asim Umar’s death in 2019, Osama Mahmoud had been de facto leader, but in March he was formally declared 'emir' of AQIS,” the report said.
The 35th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team of the UN Security Council, released in February, has said that there was increased collaboration between TTP, the Afghan Taliban and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS, not listed), conducting attacks under the banner of Tehrik-e Jihad Pakistan (TJP, not listed).
“Greater facilitation among these groups and TTP in terms of the provision of suicide bombers and fighters and ideological guidance might transform the latter into an extraregional threat and an umbrella organisation for other terrorist groups operating in the region,” it said.
It further said that South East Asia primarily relates to local agendas and grievances rather than global Al-Qaida or ISIL (Da’esh) ideology. “An increase in online self-radicalisation among young people was noted, with the age getting younger and the gestation period shorter from radicalisation to activation,” the committee stated.
Talking over the development, renowned security expert Brigadier (retd) BK Khanna expressed concern over the development.
“It’s a matter of serious concern. The report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team of the UN Security Council has further substantiated the claim made by the Indian security agencies about Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent,” said Brigadier Khanna.
He said that forces inimical to India’s security would try their best to collaborate with each other to create terror in the country.
It is worth mentioning that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recently issued an alert to the security agencies in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra about the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) activities.
ETV Bharat has earlier reported that ISIS has been trying to mobilise sleeper cells for creating terror activities across the country. More significantly, ISIS has also been trying to recruit youths following radicalisation.
