Confidence And Ambition Of Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent Were Increasing: UN Security Council

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Two back-to-back reports of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team of the United Nations Security Council raised a serious concern over the reported collaborations between the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Afghan Taliban and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

The report of the UN Security Council assumes much more significance for India as security agencies have arrested at least five Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) activists and sympathisers from four different States, including Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Delhi, in the last few days.

Days after four AQIS terror suspects from Gujarat, Delhi, and Noida, the Anti Terrorists Squad (ATS) of Gujarat police arrested a key conspirator behind the AQIS-affiliated terror module. The accused, identified as 30-year-old Shama Parveen, was arrested in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

On July 23, four terrorists identified as Mohd Fardeen, Sefullah Kureshi, Zeeshan Ali, and Mohd Faiq were arrested. The suspects were reportedly in contact with each other via a social media app and were allegedly assigned high-profile targets across India.

The 36th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team of the UN Security Council released recently expressed concern that there were concerns that the confidence and ambition of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) were increasing.

“Following Asim Umar’s death in 2019, Osama Mahmoud had been de facto leader, but in March he was formally declared 'emir' of AQIS,” the report said.

The 35th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team of the UN Security Council, released in February, has said that there was increased collaboration between TTP, the Afghan Taliban and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS, not listed), conducting attacks under the banner of Tehrik-e Jihad Pakistan (TJP, not listed).