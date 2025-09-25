ETV Bharat / bharat

'Conducting Day-To-Day Trials Was The Tradition, Courts Must Revert To It': SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said the practice of conducting trials on a day-to-day basis, more particularly in important or sensitive cases, was the tradition around 30 years ago. However, it has been given a complete go-by and it is high time that courts revert to it.

A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan said, “The practice of conducting trials on a day-to-day basis more particularly in important or sensitive cases as was the tradition about 30 years ago has been given a complete go-by. We sincerely believe that it is high time that the courts revert to that practice”, said the bench, in an order passed on September 22.

The bench said for the purpose of reverting to the old practice, it is necessary to understand the current social, political and administrative scenario including the way the police are functioning. “All the high courts need to constitute a committee to discuss this issue very seriously for the benefit of their respective district judiciaries”, said the bench.

The bench said one of the significant factors contributing to delays in the justice system is the discretionary practice of non-continuous criminal trials, where evidence is heard by the court in piecemeal fashion, with cases effectively spread out over the course of many months or even years.

“While limited judicial or court resources and a shortage of available court time due to the volume of cases are often cited for the use of this discretionary practice, the costs of non-continuous trials to both parties and to the justice system as a whole can far outweigh the perceived benefits”, said the bench.

The bench said it is in the light of the settled legal position, it is no longer possible to question the legitimacy of the right to speedy trial as a part of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution. “The essence of Article 21 of the Constitution lies not only in ensuring that no citizen is deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law, but also that such procedure ensures both fairness and an expeditious conclusion of the trial”, it said.

The bench observed that speedy justice is a component of social justice since the community, as a whole, is concerned in the criminal being condignly and finally punished within a reasonable time and the innocent being absolved from the inordinate ordeal of criminal proceedings.

The bench made these observations on a plea by the CBI challenging a September last year order of the Calcutta High Court granting bail to an accused in a rape case.

The bench said, “It is true that the court has the discretion to defer the cross-examination. But we do not approve the practice prevailing in the trial courts across the country that the examination-in-chief of a particular witness is recorded in a particular month and his cross-examination would follow in a particular subsequent month”.

The bench said the legal position was that once the examination of witnesses starts, the court concerned must continue the trial from day-to-day until all the witnesses in attendance were examined, except those whom the public prosecutor had given up.