Conducting caste census our party's guarantee: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Nandurbar: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said conducting a caste census was his party's guarantee. Speaking to reporters in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district ahead of party leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entering the state on its last leg, Ramesh also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of dividing the country and polarising society.

"We have given a guarantee that there should be social, economic and caste census. This is our society's X-ray which will show us the population of various castes and their share in our nation's wealth. It will also reflect their stake in our democratic institutions," the Congress general secretary and in-charge of communications said.

Nandurbar district is known for its connection with the Nehru-Gandhi family. Comprising a part of the Satpura mountain ranges and Narmada river belt, Nandurbar district in North Maharashtra also touches Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is a political rally, but certainly not a part of any election campaign. It does have a political goal and is based on an ideology," Ramesh said.

"Congress is a political party, and not a group of seers. We may win some elections and lose some, which is a reality. But currently, the BJP and RSS are not leaving any opportunity to divide the society. All the policies of RSS and the BJP are divisive. The attitude and policies of PM Modi are divisive," the former Union minister said. They are all focused on accelerating polarisation of society, he alleged.

"To counter it, previously Bharat Jodo Yatra and now Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is going to be our booster dose," he said. When asked about the BJP and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) being on the verge of a collapse in Haryana, Ramesh said, "What you are seeing in Haryana is a result of pressure from people, farmers, youth and wrestlers - Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Naujawan and Jai Pehalwan. They have to do this as a result of compulsion." He said the Rahul Gandhi-led yatra has completed 59 days.

During the yatra so far, Congress has announced three guarantees - MSP for farmers, five nyays for youth and caste census for social justice, he said, adding that on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi will announce guarantees for women at the 'Mahila Sammelan' at Dhule in north Maharashtra on Tuesday. On March 17, the concluding day of the yatra in Mumbai, he will announce guarantees for workers.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that from Dhule, the rally will go to Malegaon and Rahul Gandhi will address a farmers' meeting before heading to Nashik. There, he will visit the Trimbakeshwar temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. On March 16, the yatra will pass through Palghar, Bhiwandi and Thane and the next day (March 17, it will conclude at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai. Later that evening, a public rally of the India bloc will be held at the Shivaji Park in the metropolis, he said. Patole also expressed confidence that change will happen in the country from Maharashtra.