Conduct Of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Not Good: Chirag Paswan

Patna (Bihar): Union Minister for Food Processing Chirag Paswan has hit back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her allegation of turning off the mic during the meeting of the NITI Aayog in New Delhi.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan speaking to reporters in Patna (ETV Bharat)

"Mamata Banerjee walked out of the NITI Aayog meeting saying that her mic was turned off. Whoever participates in the NITI Aayog meeting has to speak within a time limit," Chirag, son of former Union Minister late Ramvilas Paswan, told reporters here.

"Mamata Banerjee could not speak within her time limit. It is not that her mic was turned off at that time. She was requested to say her point in brief but she got up and walked out of the meeting. It was a well-thought-out strategy of the Opposition, which was executed by Mamata Banerjee. Her conduct is completely wrong," added Chirag, who is a Lok Sabha member from the Hajipur constituency in Bihar.

"The way she left the meeting in the middle making allegations, I think this conduct is wrong. If she has to put forward her point or if she is angry, she should have put it there. In the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Finance Minister wanted to listen to her, but she left the meeting accusing them of turning off the mike. Turning off the mike is not in anyone's hands but in the hands of the person in front of whom the mike is," added Chirag.

On July 27, a meeting of NITI Aayog was held in Delhi. Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress chief, left the meeting midway. She alleged that her mike was turned off and she was not given time to speak while other Chief Ministers were given more time.

Meanwhile, on the Union Budget, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chirag said, "Whatever economic package Bihar has received has been given for development work. We hope that both the Centre and state governments will work together to take Bihar ahead. Similarly, the Centre will provide financial aid to Bihar and help it progress in all areas."

Chirag said that all the states have received something or the other. "Something special has been given to people of all classes. Still, if the states have any problem, they could have raised their issue with the Niti Aayog. But it is not right to do politics on this," the Union Minister quipped.