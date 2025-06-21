ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Concerns Regarding Original Grandeur’, SC Full Court Decides To Remove Glass Glazing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court administration on Saturday said that the full court has decided to remove the glass glazing installed in front of courtroom numbers one to five, after considering a representation received from bar bodies concerning it.

The apex court administration, in a statement, said that the full court took note of the representation received from the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) expressing their concern regarding the glass glazing. The statement said that the full court carefully considered the issues raised by the bar bodies.

“The Full Court of the Supreme Court of India, took note of the representation received from the SCBA and SCAORA, concerning the glass glazing installed in front of the courtrooms no. 1 to 5. After careful consideration of the issues raised, including concerns regarding original grandeur, visibility, aesthetics, and courtroom accessibility, a decision was taken by the Full Court to remove the glass glazing”, said the statement.