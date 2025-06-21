ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Concerns Regarding Original Grandeur’, SC Full Court Decides To Remove Glass Glazing

SC decided to remove the glass glazing installed in front of courtroom numbers one to five, after considering a representation received from bar bodies.

Supreme Court
Supreme Court (File Photo) (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 21, 2025 at 5:05 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court administration on Saturday said that the full court has decided to remove the glass glazing installed in front of courtroom numbers one to five, after considering a representation received from bar bodies concerning it.

The apex court administration, in a statement, said that the full court took note of the representation received from the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) expressing their concern regarding the glass glazing. The statement said that the full court carefully considered the issues raised by the bar bodies.

“The Full Court of the Supreme Court of India, took note of the representation received from the SCBA and SCAORA, concerning the glass glazing installed in front of the courtrooms no. 1 to 5. After careful consideration of the issues raised, including concerns regarding original grandeur, visibility, aesthetics, and courtroom accessibility, a decision was taken by the Full Court to remove the glass glazing”, said the statement.

The SCBA, in December last year, had requested then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to remove the air-conditioning glass partitions and restore the original layout of the apex court corridors to preserve its historical significance.

The SCBA had then emphasised that the space in the corridors was drastically reduced due to the air-conditioning glass panels, making it difficult for the members of the bar, registered clerks, interns, and litigants to move around, particularly during peak hours.

Also Read

Explained: Supreme Court's Key Ruling On Property Ownership And Registration

New Delhi: The Supreme Court administration on Saturday said that the full court has decided to remove the glass glazing installed in front of courtroom numbers one to five, after considering a representation received from bar bodies concerning it.

The apex court administration, in a statement, said that the full court took note of the representation received from the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) expressing their concern regarding the glass glazing. The statement said that the full court carefully considered the issues raised by the bar bodies.

“The Full Court of the Supreme Court of India, took note of the representation received from the SCBA and SCAORA, concerning the glass glazing installed in front of the courtrooms no. 1 to 5. After careful consideration of the issues raised, including concerns regarding original grandeur, visibility, aesthetics, and courtroom accessibility, a decision was taken by the Full Court to remove the glass glazing”, said the statement.

The SCBA, in December last year, had requested then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to remove the air-conditioning glass partitions and restore the original layout of the apex court corridors to preserve its historical significance.

The SCBA had then emphasised that the space in the corridors was drastically reduced due to the air-conditioning glass panels, making it difficult for the members of the bar, registered clerks, interns, and litigants to move around, particularly during peak hours.

Also Read

Explained: Supreme Court's Key Ruling On Property Ownership And Registration

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FULL COURTSUPREME COURT REMOVES GLASS GLAZINGSCBASCAORASUPREME COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.