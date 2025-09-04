ETV Bharat / bharat

"Concerned If It Is A Toothless Tiger": SC On Implementation Of Code Against Marketing Practices By Drug Cos

The bench was hearing a plea seeking a uniform code for marketing practices of pharmaceutical firms to curb any unethical ways to promote drugs.

The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that the mere existence of a regime is not enough and the challenge is to implement it, while it sought to know if the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) 2024, was being implemented with force or was it just a toothless tiger.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : September 4, 2025 at 6:27 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that the mere existence of a regime is not enough and the challenge is to implement it, while it sought to know if the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) 2024, was being implemented with force or was it just a toothless tiger.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing a plea seeking a uniform code for marketing practices of pharmaceutical firms to curb any unethical ways to promote drugs. The Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) 2024, came into force last year.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing in the matter, said a new regime was brought in last year. The bench emphasized that the implementation of the norms is a stiff challenge in the present matter. Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, contended that the direction sought in the petition had become infructuous as a statutory regime was already in place.

However, the bench, which seemed to be unconvinced with this response, said “The difficulty is, the regime is in place, but whether that is actually implemented or not…”. The bench asked, “That is the concern.... if it is a toothless tiger... what is the purpose…”. However, Mehta stressed that it is a tiger with all power at its command and reiterated that the prayer in the plea has become infructuous.

After hearing submissions, the bench scheduled the matter for further hearing on October 7. The apex court in March 2022, had agreed to hear the plea and issued notice to the Centre seeking its response on the issue.

The plea filed by 'Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Association of India' sought a direction that till an effective law was enacted as prayed, the top court may lay down the guidelines to control and regulate unethical marketing practices by pharmaceutical companies or in the alternative, make the existing Code binding with proper and reasonable modifications/additions.

The plea said the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations of 2002 prescribed a code of conduct for doctors in their relationship with pharmaceutical and allied health sector industry, and prohibit acceptance of gifts and entertainment, travel facilities, hospitality or monetary grants from pharmaceutical companies.

Also Read

Judiciary Recognised Human Dignity As Substantive Right, Soul Of Constitution: CJI Gavai

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that the mere existence of a regime is not enough and the challenge is to implement it, while it sought to know if the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) 2024, was being implemented with force or was it just a toothless tiger.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing a plea seeking a uniform code for marketing practices of pharmaceutical firms to curb any unethical ways to promote drugs. The Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) 2024, came into force last year.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing in the matter, said a new regime was brought in last year. The bench emphasized that the implementation of the norms is a stiff challenge in the present matter. Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, contended that the direction sought in the petition had become infructuous as a statutory regime was already in place.

However, the bench, which seemed to be unconvinced with this response, said “The difficulty is, the regime is in place, but whether that is actually implemented or not…”. The bench asked, “That is the concern.... if it is a toothless tiger... what is the purpose…”. However, Mehta stressed that it is a tiger with all power at its command and reiterated that the prayer in the plea has become infructuous.

After hearing submissions, the bench scheduled the matter for further hearing on October 7. The apex court in March 2022, had agreed to hear the plea and issued notice to the Centre seeking its response on the issue.

The plea filed by 'Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Association of India' sought a direction that till an effective law was enacted as prayed, the top court may lay down the guidelines to control and regulate unethical marketing practices by pharmaceutical companies or in the alternative, make the existing Code binding with proper and reasonable modifications/additions.

The plea said the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations of 2002 prescribed a code of conduct for doctors in their relationship with pharmaceutical and allied health sector industry, and prohibit acceptance of gifts and entertainment, travel facilities, hospitality or monetary grants from pharmaceutical companies.

Also Read

Judiciary Recognised Human Dignity As Substantive Right, Soul Of Constitution: CJI Gavai

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UCPMPDRUG COMPANIESKAPIL SIBALSUPREME COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.