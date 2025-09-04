"Concerned If It Is A Toothless Tiger": SC On Implementation Of Code Against Marketing Practices By Drug Cos

ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that the mere existence of a regime is not enough and the challenge is to implement it, while it sought to know if the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) 2024, was being implemented with force or was it just a toothless tiger.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing a plea seeking a uniform code for marketing practices of pharmaceutical firms to curb any unethical ways to promote drugs. The Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) 2024, came into force last year.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing in the matter, said a new regime was brought in last year. The bench emphasized that the implementation of the norms is a stiff challenge in the present matter. Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, contended that the direction sought in the petition had become infructuous as a statutory regime was already in place.

However, the bench, which seemed to be unconvinced with this response, said “The difficulty is, the regime is in place, but whether that is actually implemented or not…”. The bench asked, “That is the concern.... if it is a toothless tiger... what is the purpose…”. However, Mehta stressed that it is a tiger with all power at its command and reiterated that the prayer in the plea has become infructuous.