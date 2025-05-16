'Concept Of Ex-Post Facto EC Is Illegal, Do Not Grant It In Future': Supreme Court To Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said the very concept of grant of ex-post facto environmental clearance (EC) is illegal, and restrained the Centre from issuing notifications in future providing for grant of ex post facto EC in any form or manner or for regularising the acts done in contravention of the EIA notification.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said apart from the fact that the very concept of grant of ex-post facto EC is illegal, it is not possible to understand why the Centre made efforts to protect those who committed illegality by not obtaining prior EC in terms of the Environment Impact Assessment Notification, 2006 (EIA notification).

“We hold that the 2017 notification and the 2021 OM (office memorandum) as well as all circulars/orders/OMs/notifications issued for giving effect to these notifications are illegal and are hereby struck down. We restrain the Central Government from issuing circulars/orders/OMs/notifications providing for grant of ex post facto EC in any form or manner or for regularising the acts done in contravention of the EIA notification”, said Justice Oka, who authored the 41-judgment.

Centre can’t come out with new notification granting ex-post facto EC in any manner

Justice Oka said as the EIA notification was eleven years old when the 2017 notification was issued, there was no equity in favour of those who committed such gross illegality of not obtaining prior EC. The bench said the persons who acted without prior EC were not illiterate persons, and emphasised, "They were companies, real estate developers, public sector undertakings, mining industries, etc. They were the persons who knowingly committed illegality”.

“We, therefore, make it clear that hereafter, the Central Government shall not come out with a new version of the 2017 notification which provides for the grant of ex-post facto EC in any manner”, said Justice Oka.

Centre defends its 2021 OM

The Centre’s counsel argued that 2021 OM does not seek to grant ex-post facto EC and it is only an SOP, and invited court’s attention to the contents of the SOP. The counsel said that it provides for the demolition of projects not allowable or permissible for want of EC and it also provides for the closure of projects allowable/permissible, if prior EC has not been taken as per the EIA notification.

The Centre’s counsel contended that even if EC is granted, it will be effective from the date of the issue, and therefore, it is not ex post facto and before such EC is granted, the project proponent will have to pay certain amounts as provided therein based on Polluter Pays Principle. The counsel said that the object of the 2021 OM is to protect those projects and industries which could have been granted an EC under EIA notification before the date of commencement of activities, but proceeded to commence activities without EC. The counsel said that this measure has been taken to ensure that the huge spending on constructions is not lost and wasted.

2021 OM which permits the grant of EC is completely arbitrary and illegal

The bench said: "Now, we will take a case of ex post facto EC provided under the 2017 notification. The effect of grant of ex post facto clearance is that if without obtaining EC, construction is in progress, the same is allowed to continue. If the construction is complete and operation and processes are going on, the same can go on after ex post facto EC is granted".

The bench said the effect of grant of EC under clause (11) of 2021 OM will be grant of permission to complete the construction of the project, though construction had commenced without prior EC. "Where the construction is already complete which is being used for processes etc., by grant of EC, the process/activities can continue. Thus, in effect, the EC granted under clause (11) of 2021 OM regularises something which was illegal with retrospective effect", said the bench.

The bench said the grant of EC under the 2021 OM in substance and in effect amounts to ex post facto grant of EC, and the court must come down very heavily on the attempt of the central government to do something which is completely prohibited under the law.

"Cleverly, the words ex post facto have not been used, but without using those words, there is a provision to effectively grant ex post facto EC. The 2021 OM has been issued in violation of the decisions of this Court in the cases of Common Cause (2017) and Alembic Pharmaceuticals (2020). Therefore, we have no manner of doubt that the 2021 OM which permits the grant of EC is completely arbitrary and illegal”, said Justice Oka.

The bench said the 2021 OM seeks to protect violators who have acted with full knowledge of consequences of violating the EIA notification, and added, "Those who violate the law regarding obtaining prior EC are not only committing gross illegality, but they are acting against the society at large".

Courts must take strict view in environmental matters

Justice Oka said the violation of the condition of obtaining prior EC must be dealt with heavy hands. "In environmental matters, the Courts must take a very strict view of the violations of the laws relating to the environment. It is the duty of the Constitutional Courts to do so…..Under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, the right to live in a pollution free environment is guaranteed", he said.

Justice Oka said today, in the year 2025, we have been experiencing the drastic consequences of large-scale destruction of the environment on human lives in the capital city of our country and in many other cities.

2021 OM violates fundamental rights under Article 21 to live in a pollution free environment

He said at least for a span of two months every year, the residents of Delhi suffocate due to air pollution and the AQI level is either dangerous or very dangerous, and they suffer in their health. "The other leading cities are not far behind. The air and water pollution in the cities is ever increasing. Therefore, coming out with measures such as the 2021 OM is violative of fundamental rights of all persons guaranteed under Article 21 to live in a pollution-free environment. It also infringes the right to health guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution", said Justice Oka.

The bench said the 2021 OM talks about the concept of development. "Can there be development at the cost of the environment? Conservation of the environment and its improvement is an essential part of the concept of development. Therefore, going out of the way by issuing such OMs to protect those who have caused harm to the environment has to be deprecated by the Courts which are under a constitutional and statutory mandate to uphold the fundamental right under Article 21 and to protect the environment," said the bench.

The apex court clarified that the ECs already granted till date under the 2017 notification and the 2021 OM shall, however, remain unaffected. The bench noted, "From the recitals of the 2017 notification, it is apparent that it was a one-time measure to protect those who were in violation as on the date of the 2017 notification. In view of the settled law, even a ‘one-time measure’ or ‘one-time relaxation’ was illegal. The 2021 OM encourages the entities who contributed to pollution by not obtaining prior EC. Whenever EC is granted, it is always conditional. Certain conditions are imposed to abate or reduce the pollution. Such one-time measures add to air and/or water pollution. Such measures infringe the right to live in a pollution free environment guaranteed by Article 21. Thus, the 2017 notification was completely illegal".

2017 notification of MoEFCC and 2021 OM

On 14th March 2017, a notification was issued by the MoEFCC. It was made applicable to the projects or activities that have started the work on site, expanded the production beyond the limit of the EC, or changed the production mix without obtaining EC. The 2017 notification provided that in case of such works, ex post facto EC can be granted. It provided that the projects or activities which are in violation of the EIA notification as on 14th March 2017 were eligible to apply under the 2017 notification for ex post facto EC within a period of six months from 14th March 2017.

The National Green Tribunal vide order dated 24th May 2021 directed the MoEFCC to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for grant of EC in the cases of violation so as to address the gap in the binding law and practice being currently followed. In purported compliance with the said direction, Office Memorandum dated 7th July 2021 (2021 OM’) was issued

For issuing the EIA notification, power has been exercised under clause (d) of sub-rule (3) of Rule 5 which empowers the central government to impose prohibition or restrictions on location of such industries and the carrying on any process or operation in an area. There is a power to impose a complete prohibition on carrying on any process or operation in an area

Therefore, without prior EC, construction of new projects or activities, expansion or modernisation of existing projects or activities listed in the Schedule entailing capacity addition with change in process or technology, cannot be undertaken. Entire procedure for grant of prior EC is laid down in the EIA notification.

The apex court’s judgment came on a petition filed by NGO Vanashakti. The petitioner challenged the legality of the SOP outlined in the government memoranda for regularising projects that had begun without EC.