ETV Bharat / bharat

Compounder Held For 'Raping' Patient In ICU At UP Hospital

The victim from the Gasdi area had turned up at the Vimala Vikram Hospital in Pachperwa police station limits with the complaint of chest pain.

Representational Image.
Representational Image. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 27, 2025 at 7:12 PM IST

Updated : July 27, 2025 at 7:46 PM IST

2 Min Read

Balrampur: A compounder has been arrested for allegedly raping a patient in the ICU of a hospital on Friday night in the Pachperwa area in the Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh. He administered the victim with anaesthesia before committing the act, and she realised the matter after gaining consciousness.

A case has been registered by the victim at the Pachperwa police station, and based on the CCTV footage of the hospital, the accused, Yogesh Pandey, has been arrested. The family members told police that when they tried to enter the ICU, hearing her shout, the accused didn't let them in.

According to police, the victim, who hails from the Gasdi area, had turned up at the Vimala Vikram Hospital in Pachpedwa police station limits with the complaint of chest pain. Upon checking, doctors advised her to get admitted to the ICU. The family members were also accompanying her. When Yogesh entered the ICU, he asked everyone to leave. Soon after they left, he injected the victim with anaesthesia in the name of treatment and raped her after she lost consciousness.

Balrampur SP Vikash Kumar said, "A camera was installed near the curtain in the ICU, which captured the entire incident. When the woman regained consciousness at around 4 am in the morning, she found her clothes in disarray. On her call, the family members also arrived, and she informed the family about the incident. Due to embarrassment, the victim could not say anything for a few hours, and finally gathered the courage to report the incident to the police on Saturday."

Kumar said police reached the hospital for an investigation. The incident was confirmed from the CCTV footage. Statements of the female staff present at the hospital on the night of the incident have also been recorded.

"A case has been registered, and the accused compounder Yogesh Pandey has been sent to jail. Efforts will be made to get him a severe punishment through the court," he added.

Also Read:

  1. Class IV Girl 'Raped' In Hamirpur School; Management Calls It Fabricated
  2. Mentally-Challenged Minor Girl 'Gang Raped' By Four Youths In Lucknow, Suspects Detained

Balrampur: A compounder has been arrested for allegedly raping a patient in the ICU of a hospital on Friday night in the Pachperwa area in the Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh. He administered the victim with anaesthesia before committing the act, and she realised the matter after gaining consciousness.

A case has been registered by the victim at the Pachperwa police station, and based on the CCTV footage of the hospital, the accused, Yogesh Pandey, has been arrested. The family members told police that when they tried to enter the ICU, hearing her shout, the accused didn't let them in.

According to police, the victim, who hails from the Gasdi area, had turned up at the Vimala Vikram Hospital in Pachpedwa police station limits with the complaint of chest pain. Upon checking, doctors advised her to get admitted to the ICU. The family members were also accompanying her. When Yogesh entered the ICU, he asked everyone to leave. Soon after they left, he injected the victim with anaesthesia in the name of treatment and raped her after she lost consciousness.

Balrampur SP Vikash Kumar said, "A camera was installed near the curtain in the ICU, which captured the entire incident. When the woman regained consciousness at around 4 am in the morning, she found her clothes in disarray. On her call, the family members also arrived, and she informed the family about the incident. Due to embarrassment, the victim could not say anything for a few hours, and finally gathered the courage to report the incident to the police on Saturday."

Kumar said police reached the hospital for an investigation. The incident was confirmed from the CCTV footage. Statements of the female staff present at the hospital on the night of the incident have also been recorded.

"A case has been registered, and the accused compounder Yogesh Pandey has been sent to jail. Efforts will be made to get him a severe punishment through the court," he added.

Also Read:

  1. Class IV Girl 'Raped' In Hamirpur School; Management Calls It Fabricated
  2. Mentally-Challenged Minor Girl 'Gang Raped' By Four Youths In Lucknow, Suspects Detained
Last Updated : July 27, 2025 at 7:46 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VIMALA VIKRAM HOSPITAL BALRAMPURPACHPEDWA POLICE STATIONBALRAMPUR SPRAPE IN ICUCOMPUNDER RAPES PATIENT IN ICU

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Maha Vir Chakra Col Sonam Wangchuk Recalls Ladakh Scouts' Role In India's Victory

Calming Yoga Poses That WIill Support Your Gut Health And Improve Digestion

Meet Nushver, The Metal Band From Mumbai Turning Mortality Into Melody

Interview | 'The Kargil War Lasted 52 Days, But We Broke Pakistan In 22 Minutes In Operation Sindoor', Param Vir Chakra Awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.