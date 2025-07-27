Compounder Held For 'Raping' Patient In ICU At UP Hospital

Balrampur: A compounder has been arrested for allegedly raping a patient in the ICU of a hospital on Friday night in the Pachperwa area in the Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh. He administered the victim with anaesthesia before committing the act, and she realised the matter after gaining consciousness.

A case has been registered by the victim at the Pachperwa police station, and based on the CCTV footage of the hospital, the accused, Yogesh Pandey, has been arrested. The family members told police that when they tried to enter the ICU, hearing her shout, the accused didn't let them in.

According to police, the victim, who hails from the Gasdi area, had turned up at the Vimala Vikram Hospital in Pachpedwa police station limits with the complaint of chest pain. Upon checking, doctors advised her to get admitted to the ICU. The family members were also accompanying her. When Yogesh entered the ICU, he asked everyone to leave. Soon after they left, he injected the victim with anaesthesia in the name of treatment and raped her after she lost consciousness.

Balrampur SP Vikash Kumar said, "A camera was installed near the curtain in the ICU, which captured the entire incident. When the woman regained consciousness at around 4 am in the morning, she found her clothes in disarray. On her call, the family members also arrived, and she informed the family about the incident. Due to embarrassment, the victim could not say anything for a few hours, and finally gathered the courage to report the incident to the police on Saturday."

Kumar said police reached the hospital for an investigation. The incident was confirmed from the CCTV footage. Statements of the female staff present at the hospital on the night of the incident have also been recorded.

"A case has been registered, and the accused compounder Yogesh Pandey has been sent to jail. Efforts will be made to get him a severe punishment through the court," he added.