‘Comply With Directions Otherwise Consequences Will Be Under The Contempt Act’, SC In MP Custodial Death Case
The apex court said it is only concerned with compliance with its direction, and those who are responsible for the custodial death must be arrested.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 26, 2025 at 5:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday warned the Madhya Pradesh government that if it does not comply with its direction, then the consequence under the contempt petition will follow, in connection with the arrest of two police officials, who are absconding after being accused in a custodial death case.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. "We are only saying, comply with the direction of the apex court of the country. Otherwise, we know how to get the things complied”, said the bench.
“If not complied with, the consequence under the contempt petition will follow. We will frame charges, and consequences will follow under the Contempt of Courts Act”, added the bench.
The bench made it clear that in the absence of any progress in compliance with its direction, it could go a step further and might frame contempt charges against the authorities concerned.
The investigating officer contended before the bench that he took over the case on June 30, and on July 2, he arrested a police official who was allegedly involved in custodial torture, as per the statement of the eye-witness, who is currently lodged in jail.
The apex court said it is only concerned with compliance with its direction, and those who are responsible for the custodial death must be arrested. “Why are you not able to arrest them?” said the bench, adding that the arrest of one accused is not sufficient and all the accused must be arrested.
After hearing submissions, the bench said it was giving an opportunity and was not hasty in rushing to frame contempt charges. “In view of the ensuing vacation, we direct that the respondents ensure the compliance of the direction issued by this court referred to above and file an affidavit regarding compliance on or before October 7 by serving a copy of the same to the counsel for the petitioner," said the apex court.
The bench said that in case of compliance, the petitioner's counsel could mention it so that the matter could be listed on October 8.
The bench directed the state and the DGP to provide all relevant information to the CBI, and warned that if its directions were not complied with, it might proceed to frame contempt charges.
On September 25, the apex court had expressed its discontent with the CBI and the Madhya Pradesh government, with the suspension of police officials, who are accused in a custodial death case, a day before, though they had been absconding since April this year. Grilling the state government, the bench asked, “Officers are not coming on duty for so many months and you keep silent?”
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court criticised the CBI on its failure to arrest two police officers allegedly responsible for the custodial death of 24-year-old Deva Pardhi in Madhya Pradesh.
The apex court made these observations while hearing a contempt petition filed by the mother of the deceased, alleging breach of an order passed in May this year, directing the arrest of police officers responsible for the incident within one month.
In May, the apex court allowed the appeal filed by Hansura Bai and Shalini Pardhi, mother and aunt of Deva, assailing the judgment dated 20th December, 2024, passed by the High Court of Madhya Pradesh at Gwalior. The high court had turned down their plea for transferring the investigation into the custodial death to some other investigating agency, and also directed the release of the sole eyewitness to the custodial torture, Gangaram Pardhi, on bail.
A 24-year-old Deva Pardhi, along with his uncle, was forcibly taken by police officials from his wedding ceremony on July 14, 2024, claiming they were involved in a theft case. His uncle, Gangaram Pardhi, the sole eyewitness, said Deva faced incessant custodial torture in a police station which had no CCTVs: he was beaten with ropes, strung up by ropes and was hung upside down from the roof, and repeatedly doused with water in an attempt to suffocate him. His uncle claimed the police officials wanted to instil fear of death in him, to squeeze out a confession, and tortured him for about three hours.
Pardhi could not endure the torture and breathed his last breath before the policemen. The Supreme Court entrusted the investigation into the case to the CBI and directed it to forthwith register the case and immediately arrest Madhya Pradesh police officers, responsible for the incident.
