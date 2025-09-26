ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Comply With Directions Otherwise Consequences Will Be Under The Contempt Act’, SC In MP Custodial Death Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday warned the Madhya Pradesh government that if it does not comply with its direction, then the consequence under the contempt petition will follow, in connection with the arrest of two police officials, who are absconding after being accused in a custodial death case.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. "We are only saying, comply with the direction of the apex court of the country. Otherwise, we know how to get the things complied”, said the bench.

“If not complied with, the consequence under the contempt petition will follow. We will frame charges, and consequences will follow under the Contempt of Courts Act”, added the bench.

The bench made it clear that in the absence of any progress in compliance with its direction, it could go a step further and might frame contempt charges against the authorities concerned.

The investigating officer contended before the bench that he took over the case on June 30, and on July 2, he arrested a police official who was allegedly involved in custodial torture, as per the statement of the eye-witness, who is currently lodged in jail.

The apex court said it is only concerned with compliance with its direction, and those who are responsible for the custodial death must be arrested. “Why are you not able to arrest them?” said the bench, adding that the arrest of one accused is not sufficient and all the accused must be arrested.

After hearing submissions, the bench said it was giving an opportunity and was not hasty in rushing to frame contempt charges. “In view of the ensuing vacation, we direct that the respondents ensure the compliance of the direction issued by this court referred to above and file an affidavit regarding compliance on or before October 7 by serving a copy of the same to the counsel for the petitioner," said the apex court.

The bench said that in case of compliance, the petitioner's counsel could mention it so that the matter could be listed on October 8.

The bench directed the state and the DGP to provide all relevant information to the CBI, and warned that if its directions were not complied with, it might proceed to frame contempt charges.