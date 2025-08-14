ETV Bharat / bharat

'Completely Vague': SC On Plea To 'Return' Captive Elephants Kept In Vantara

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday termed as "completely vague" a plea seeking to constitute a monitoring committee to return the captive elephants in Vantara, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre for wild animals.

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale told advocate C R Jaya Sukin, petitioner in person, that he was making allegations against Vantara without even adding them as party. The top court asked the petitioner to implead Vantara in the petition.

"You are making allegations against parties which are not represented here. You have not made them respondents. You implead them and then come back to us we will see," the bench said and posted the matter for August 25.

The apex court also tagged a similar petition with Sukin's plea. The petition was earlier mentioned before Chief Justice of India B R Gavai for urgent listing.