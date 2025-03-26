'Completely Insensitive': SC Puts On Hold Allahabad HC's 'Grabbing Breasts Not Rape Attempt' Observation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold the controversial observation of the Allahabad High Court, which held that acts of grabbing a child victim's breasts, breaking the string of her pyjama, and attempting to drag her beneath a culvert do not constitute the offence of rape or attempt to rape.

The apex court berated the judge for authoring a "completely insensitive" verdict. The court had taken suo motu cognisance of the order dated March 17, 2025, passed by the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad and Ancillary Issues.

The matter was taken up by a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih on Wednesday. The observations by the high court had caused a huge outrage across the country.

The bench said the suo motu case was initiated after the judgment was brought to the notice of the court by an organisation 'We the Women of India'. The apex court decided to put on hold the controversial order.

“...it shows total lack of sensitivity on part of the author of the judgment. It was not even at the spur of the moment and was delivered 4 months after reserving the same," said the bench.

“Thus, there was application of mind. We are usually hesitant to grant a stay at this stage. But observations in para 21,24 and 26 is unknown to the cannons of law and show an inhuman approach. We stay the observations in said para…”.

The apex court sought a response from the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government on the matter and also sought the assistance of Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani and Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta. “We issue notice to the Union, state of UP and parties before the high court….”, said the bench.

The high court had said that grabbing a girl’s breasts, breaking the string of her pyjama and trying to drag her beneath a culvert do not suffice to press charges of attempted rape. The high court had said these acts only constitute “preparation”, which is different from an actual attempt to commit the offence.

A single bench of Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra made this observation while partially allowing the revision petition filed by two accused persons.

The high court was hearing a plea against the trial court order summoning the two accused to face trial under Section 376 of the IPC (attempt to rape) read with Section 18 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The high court had said that to bring a charge of attempted rape, the prosecution must establish that the act had progressed beyond the stage of preparation. It added that the difference between preparation and an actual attempt to commit an offence lies primarily in the greater degree of determination involved.

The prosecution had argued that the accused grabbed the victim’s breasts, broke the string of her lower garment, and attempted to drag her beneath a culvert, but fled when witnesses intervened.