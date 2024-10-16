Complete Upcoming Hospitals By March 31: HC Orders Delhi Govt

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to complete the construction of three of its upcoming hospitals within the ongoing financial year. The court, in an order passed on October 15, asked authorities to forthwith provide necessary financial sanctions for finishing the three hospitals -- that are 96 per cent ready-- as well as for the recruitment of staff there.

Observing that not completing the projects in a timely manner might result in wasting the expenditure already incurred, the court also asked the Delhi government about its proposal to complete the other brown field' and 'green field' hospital projects that are in the range of 74-87 per cent completion.

"We direct GNCTD to ensure that Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Acharya Shree Bhikshu Govt. Hospital are completed within the current financial year and the posts for the aforementioned hospitals are created within the next 15 days," a bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P S Arora said.

"The Finance Department of GNCTD will ensure that all necessary financial sanctions for giving effect to the aforesaid directions as regards posts and completion of construction are issued, without any delay. GNCTD will ensure that steps for appointments to these sanctioned posts are initiated and made within this financial year," it said.

The court passed the order while dealing with a suo motu case it initiated in 2017 over the alleged lack of critical care in government hospitals here. In a status report filed in the case earlier, the Delhi government has said it was undertaking the construction of 11 'green field' and 13 'brown field' hospitals in the national capital which would be run under different models, such as either as a government or private hospital or in a PPP mode.

In the order, the court noted that while an affidavit by the Delhi government claimed that the current budget allocation was not adequate for completing the projects, the Health Minister's counsel assured that he was willing to take steps for raising and allocating funds. "This court is of the opinion that not completing these projects within a time bound manner may result in wastefulness of the amounts of the public exchequer already incurred on these projects," observed the court.

"GNCTD is directed to place on record, before the next date of hearing a status report with respect to the steps taken for completing the brown field hospital projects enlisted at Sr. Nos. 5, 6, 9 and 13 as well as green field hospital projects," it added. In the same matter, the court had earlier directed the AIIMS director to implement the recommendations of an expert committee under renowned physician Dr SK Sarin with respect to reforms in critical care.

Noting that there was "far too much to n' fro" between the Delhi government and Prof M Srinivas, which was delaying the implementation of the recommendations and valuable time was being lost, the court reiterated that a final decision on the measures to be adopted for the implementation of the recommendations of Sarin Committee would rest with the AIIMS chief.

It further asked the authorities to ensure that the decisions of the AIIMS director were implemented in a time-bound manner, while adding that the suggestions made by the Health Secretary or the Health Minister or any other official would be considered by him. The court directed the next meeting of the officials with the AIIMS Director to be held on October 8 and also permitted advocate Ashok Aggarwal, the amicus curiae, to participate in it.

"The status report of the Director, AIIMS be filed two days prior to the next date of hearing (on November 13). We express hope that tangible proof of the implementation of the recommendations of the Sarin Committee will be placed before this Court," it said. On September 2, the high court had observed that all was "not well" in the Delhi government's health department, which was witnessing a "bitter" fight among authorities.

The high court, therefore, directed the AIIMS director to take over the responsibility of implementing the recommendations of the Dr S K Sarin committee. The committee had reportedly pointed out deficiencies in the health system, including vacant posts, shortage of critical faculty members, infrastructure, medical or surgical consumables, emergency operation theatres and trauma services besides the referral system.