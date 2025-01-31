ETV Bharat / bharat

'Complete man': CJI Khanna Lauds Retiring SC Judge Hrishikesh Roy For Legal Acumen

New Delhi: Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Friday lauded retiring judge Justice Hrishikesh Roy for his "legal acumen, knowledge, reasonableness and described him as "a complete man".

While holding a ceremonial bench on the judge's last working day, the CJI said Justice Roy's balanced approach and sense of humour made things easy in court.

"He was a complete man. His sense of humour made things easy. His balanced approach in court or otherwise was extraordinary. That apart, his patience, calmness and demeanour had impact on all of us," the CJI shared.

He went on, "While talking to him, you are talking to a person who has knowledge and wisdom. He is an all-rounder and it is very difficult to find a person like him. He is a remarkable person and we are bound to miss him." Attorney general R Venkataramani said Justice Roy believed a "smile is a curve which can set many things straight".

"You carried a rare charm which made the bar productive," said Venkataramani. Solicitor general Tushar Mehta echoed a similar sentiment saying Justice Roy's humour eased the tension in court.

Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior advocate Kapil Sibal praised Justice Roy's humane approach to law and revealed he took initiatives for providing relief during Assam floods. "You have an old-school charm which will be missed in the court for years to come and your boldness is something very few judges have," said Sibal.